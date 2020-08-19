Left Menu
Development News Edition

POLL-Bipartisan majority of Americans want more money for Postal Service - Reuters/Ipsos Poll

The top three things that registered voters said they wanted from their president were an ability to lead the U.S. recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, an ability to "restore trust" in government, and strong ideas about improving the economy. Biden has a clear advantage with the first two, according to the poll: 46% of registered voters think Biden would be better at steering America's pandemic response, while 36% said Trump would be better.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-08-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 15:30 IST
POLL-Bipartisan majority of Americans want more money for Postal Service - Reuters/Ipsos Poll
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@USPS)

A bipartisan majority of Americans want the government to spend more money on the U.S. Postal Service, and most agree that mail delivery will be a vital part of the November election, a Reuters/Ipsos public opinion poll released on Wednesday found.

The Aug. 14-18 poll took place in the middle of an uproar over changes to mail service ordered by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a large donor to President Donald Trump. After complaints that cuts could interfere with mail-in voting that has gained in importance due to the coronavirus pandemic, DeJoy said on Tuesday he would pause any changes.

The poll found that 78% of Americans, including 92% of Democrats and 67% of Republicans, agreed "a well-functioning United States Postal Service is important to having a smooth and successful election during the coronavirus pandemic." Nearly three-quarters of Americans, including 88% of Democrats and 60% of Republicans, agreed "funding for the United States Postal Service should be increased to ensure Americans' mail gets delivered in a timely fashion."

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives has already approved $25 billion in new postal funding, which Trump has criticized as too much. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said this week that the president may support additional funding for the agency as part of a broader spending package for coronavirus relief, however. MAJORITY DISAPPROVE OF TRUMP PERFORMANCE

According to the poll, 56% of U.S. adults disapprove of the president's overall performance in office. Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden leads Trump in support among registered voters by 8 percentage points. The top three things that registered voters said they wanted from their president were an ability to lead the U.S. recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, an ability to "restore trust" in government, and strong ideas about improving the economy.

Biden has a clear advantage with the first two, according to the poll: 46% of registered voters think Biden would be better at steering America's pandemic response, while 36% said Trump would be better. And 45% said Biden would be better at restoring trust in government, while 34% said it was Trump. When it comes to shaping the U.S. economy, 46% said Trump would be better, compared with 40% who said Biden would be better.

The poll overlapped with the first days of the Aug. 17-20 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign shifted into a higher gear. Former first lady Michelle Obama capped the convention's first day on Monday night by saying Trump was "clearly in over his head."

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online, in English, throughout the United States. It gathered responses from 1,391 U.S. adults, including 617 who identified as Democrats and 523 who identified as Republicans. The poll has a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of about 5 percentage points. (Editing by Scott Malone and Sonya Hepinstall)

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mangaluru Smart City Command Control Centre Project has Gone Live

Mangaluru, Karnataka, India NewsVoir Mangaluru Smart City will be one of the first smart cities in Karnataka to go live. The Integrated Command and Control Centers ICCC of Mangaluru Smart City, a major component of the Smart City Project. ...

Hyderabad varsity gears up for entrance exams from Sept 24

Hyderabad, Aug 19 PTI The University of Hyderabad UoH on Wednesday said it would hold its nation-wide entrance examination for admission to various post-graduate and research courses between September 24 and 26. UoH Vice-Chancellor professo...

Arjun Munda flags off “Tribes India On Wheels” mobile vans

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Shri Arjun Munda flagged off Tribes India On Wheels Mobile Vans via Video Conference in 31 cities across the country today. Smt Renuka Singh Saruta, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs was the Guest of Hon...

Mali's gold mines produce, but shares fall after coup

Gold mining companies in Mali said they were operating as usual, while monitoring a deepening political crisis that hit their share prices on Wednesday. President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita resigned on Tuesday and dissolved parliament hours aft...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020