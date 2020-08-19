Left Menu
TiE to host virtual global summit for entrepreneurs in Dec

A total of 20,000 entrepreneurs, more than 200 investors, over 10 world leaders and 50 star speakers, successful celebrities, sports persons and spiritual and wellness gurus will be attending the summit, Chairman of TiE Global,Mahavir Sharma said on Wednesday at a press conference here. A total of 25 TiE chapters from Americas, Europe, Africa, India, APAC will be represented at the summit on the theme Entrepreneurship 360, he added.

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), Hyderabad chapter will be hosting TiE's largest ever and first Virtual Global Summit from December 8 to 10. A total of 20,000 entrepreneurs, more than 200 investors, over 10 world leaders and 50 star speakers, successful celebrities, sports persons and spiritual and wellness gurus will be attending the summit, Chairman of TiE Global,Mahavir Sharma said on Wednesday at a press conference here.

A total of 25 TiE chapters from Americas, Europe, Africa, India, APAC will be represented at the summit on the theme Entrepreneurship 360, he added. "The TiE Global Summit 2020 is a very special initiative, perhaps the largest and most diverse gathering of entrepreneurs and investors on a virtual platform (due to covid-19).

It aims at bringing together students, start-ups, entrepreneurs, global leaders including heads of countries, successful business leaders, investors with a strong intent to invest in start-ups and Nobel laureates aimed at exchanging ideas," Sharma said. It will foster collaboration and networking, between entrepreneurs attending the summit from across 25 plus countries.

This will enhance opportunities for startups across India to get investments worth billions of dollars, he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterparts from Canada, UK, Germany, among other world leaders are likely to address the summit.

Global corporate leaders such as Satya Nadella, Ratan Tata, Elon Musk, Sundar Pitchai, Anand Mahindra Kiran Majumdar Shaw, among others are likely to attend, a press release from TiE said..

