Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man Industries bags Rs 405 cr export order

Pipe manufacturer Man Industries (India) Ltd on Wednesday said it has received an export order worth Rs 405 crore. "The company has received a new export order of approx. Rs 1,800 crore, out of which 80 per cent is exports," the company said in a statement. The orders are meant to be executed in the current financial year, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 17:12 IST
Man Industries bags Rs 405 cr export order

Pipe manufacturer Man Industries (India) Ltd on Wednesday said it has received an export order worth Rs 405 crore. "The company has received a new export order of approx. Rs 405 crore. With this, the total unexecuted order book of the company stands at approx. Rs 1,800 crore, out of which 80 per cent is exports," the company said in a statement.

The orders are meant to be executed in the current financial year, it added. "Despite the ongoing crisis and challenging business environment globally, we are striving to grow our order book and increase the capacity utilization," Man Industries (India) Chairman R C Mansukhani said.

The company claimed that it holds an impeccable track record of uninterrupted profitability, dividend and is meeting all its financial obligations in the toughest business environment. It said its plants are now fully operational.

Man Industries is the flagship company of Man Group and is one of the largest players in LSAW Pipes (Longitudinal Submerged Arc Welding Pipe), Spirally Welded Pipes and Coating Systems..

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

MP govt to reduce aid given under Kanyadan Yojana

Madhya Pradesh government has decided to reduce the amount being given under the Kanyadan Yojana as the former Chief Minister Kamal Nath had raised the amount after coming to power to get votes, State Minister for Social Justice Prem Singh ...

Odisha MLA toils on his farmland, garners praise from Vice-

A ruling BJD MLA in Odisha himself ploughs his agricultural field and sows paddy saplings along with other workers. With rain creating favourable conditions for agriculture, Manohar Randhari, a three-time lawmaker from Dabugaon Assembly sea...

Sugar exports likely to make up for shortfall in domestic demand: Report

Sugar offtake is likely to remain flat in the current sugar season October 2019-September 2020 despite the COVID-19 disruptions as buoyant exports are expected to make up for the shortfall in domestic consumption, according to a report. Ind...

Current generation of political leaders would have ashamed Rabindranath Tagore: BJP MP Subhas Sarkar

The behaviour of the current generation of political leaders, hooligans and administrators would have ashamed Rabindranath Tagore, said BJP MP Subhas Sarkar on Wednesday over the incident of vandalism in the Visva Bharati University. In a l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020