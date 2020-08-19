Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN CM urges Centre to hike milling copra MSP to Rs 125 a kg

The present Minimum Support Price of Rs 99.60 per kilo for milling copra would not be adequate and it should be increased to at least Rs 125 per kg, Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday urged the Centre.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-08-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 17:57 IST
TN CM urges Centre to hike milling copra MSP to Rs 125 a kg

The present Minimum Support Price of Rs 99.60 per kilo for milling copra would not be adequate and it should be increased to at least Rs 125 per kg, Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday urged the Centre. The government of Tamil Nadu, while communicating its views on the price policy for Copra 2020 season, had on January 23 this year suggested Rs 105 per kg for milling copra, he said in a letter to Union Minister for Agriculture, Narendra Singh Tomar.

"At present, market rate in Tamil Nadu and nearby States prevails between Rs 100 to Rs 110 per kg. Hence, taking the above challenges into consideration, it is felt that the present MSP for milling copra of Rs 99.60 per kg will not be adequate to compensate their cost of production," he said.

The Central government fixed the MSP for crops like paddy, ragi and pulses at 150 per cent of the cost of cultivation. The coconut farmers also need to be given adequate price for their produce, in order to enable them to overcome the increasing costs of production in the background of seasonal adversities, pest attacks and rising input costs.

The lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic has had a detrimental impact on the coconut farmers, who have to incur additional cost due to scarcity of labour and challenges in transportation. "Hence, I request you to kindly consider revision of the Minimum Support Price for milling copra from Rs 99.60 to at least Rs 125 per kg for the current 2020 copra season, for safeguarding the interest of coconut growers," Palaniswami urged.PTI VGN BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Police not planning to collect CDRs of COVID-19 patients:Govt

The Kerala government on Wednesday informed the High Court that the state police was not planning to collect Call Data Records of COVID-19 patients who are undergoing home quarantine, as well as at various hospitals. The government stated t...

Cabinet okays increase in sugarcane FRP by Rs 10 to Rs 285/qtl for 2020-21

The Centre on Wednesday decided to increase the minimum price sugar mills pay to sugarcane growers by Rs 10 to Rs 285 per quintal for the next marketing year starting October 2020. The decision to increase the Fair and Remunerative Price FR...

MP govt to reduce aid given under Kanyadan Yojana

Madhya Pradesh government has decided to reduce the amount being given under the Kanyadan Yojana as the former Chief Minister Kamal Nath had raised the amount after coming to power to get votes, State Minister for Social Justice Prem Singh ...

Odisha MLA toils on his farmland, garners praise from Vice-

A ruling BJD MLA in Odisha himself ploughs his agricultural field and sows paddy saplings along with other workers. With rain creating favourable conditions for agriculture, Manohar Randhari, a three-time lawmaker from Dabugaon Assembly sea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020