SOLAN, India, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the Atal Rankings of Institutions on Innovations and Achievements (ARIIA) announced on August 18, Solan-based Shoolini University has emerged as the top private university in Himachal Pradesh. Among private universities, it was ranked 20th across the country. Additionally, the Education World has ranked Shoolini University at Number 1 in India for online and IT-enabled teaching.

PTI | Solan | Updated: 19-08-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 18:03 IST
Shoolini tops HP in Atal rankings for private universities

SOLAN, India, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the Atal Rankings of Institutions on Innovations and Achievements (ARIIA) announced on August 18, Solan-based Shoolini University has emerged as the top private university in Himachal Pradesh. Shoolini University has been placed in the band from six to 25 and is the only private university from Himachal Pradesh to rank in the particular band. The rankings were announced at a virtual function held from the national capital by the Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday. All public and private universities as well as other institutions of higher learning were ranked in different categories like government institutions, institutions of eminence and private institutions.

Among the top five private institutions in the country, which have been individually named in the Atal rankings, one belongs to Odisha and four to Tamil Nadu. Shoolini University Vice Chancellor, Prof PK Khosla, while congratulating the staff and students of the university for the achievement, said "It would have been better if the individual ranks of the universities were given out instead of bracketing them in various bands." He pointed out that there were only three universities from the northern region in the six to 25 band.

Prof Khosla said that it was also preferable that the ministry should have prepared a joint list of government and private universities for the purpose of rankings. "This would have exposed several government-run institutions which receive huge fundings from the government." He also said the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) should also give individual ranking and not rank institutions in bands. Shoolini University has been placed in the 101-150 rank for the last four years in a row. Ranked for patents and innovation Shoolini University is also being recognised for its work in the area of patent filing and patent development. In another survey, India Today ranked Shoolini University 3rd in the country for filing patents. For patents granted, Shoolini University was ranked 4th in the country. Among private universities, it was ranked 20th across the country.

Additionally, the Education World has ranked Shoolini University at Number 1 in India for online and IT-enabled teaching. The university has an AI-based e-learning platform developed by AADDOO Infotech that works in real time and enables students to take classes, hold discussions and take exams online About Shoolini University: Set up in 2009, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences is a research-driven private university with full-recognition from the UGC. A leading university of India, it is recognised for its focus on innovation, quality placements, and world-class faculty. Nestled in the lower Himalayas, the university has received accreditation from NAAC and it is ranked by the NIRF. For further information, please visit: https:hooliniuniversity.com/ Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1087576/Shoolini_10_year_logo_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

