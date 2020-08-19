Left Menu
Development News Edition

CSB Bank shares jump over 12 pc on encouraging Q1 earnings

Shares of CSB Bank on Wednesday zoomed over 12 per cent after the company reported more than two-fold increase in its June quarter net profit.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 19:21 IST
CSB Bank shares jump over 12 pc on encouraging Q1 earnings

Shares of CSB Bank on Wednesday zoomed over 12 per cent after the company reported more than two-fold increase in its June quarter net profit. The bank's stock jumped 12.43 per cent to close at Rs 223.85 on the BSE. During the day, it rose sharply by 14.43 per cent to Rs 227.85.

On the NSE, it closed 11.56 per cent higher at Rs 222.35. Kerala-based CSB Bank on Wednesday reported more than two-fold increase in its June quarter net profit to Rs 53.6 crore on a healthy rise in core interest and treasury incomes.

The bank reported profit growth despite a steep increase in overall provisions to Rs 57.5 crore as against Rs 10.1 crore in the year-ago period. Its chief executive and managing director CVR Rajendran said a bulk of the extra provisions was due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but underlined that it does not worry a lot about asset quality going ahead.

The gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 3.51 per cent as of June as against 4.71 per cent in the year-ago period and the advances overdue for 31-90 days were only Rs 22 crore in an over Rs 11,000-crore book..

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Deshmukh welcomes SC ruling on CBI probe in Sushant case

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court ruling upholding transfer of the Patna polices FIR in actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death case to the CBI. Deshmukh said the state government, which had earlier o...

Will decide on bypolls in Guj after assessing situation: ECI

The Election Commission of India ECI told the Gujarat High Court on Wednesday that it will assess the coronavirus situation and decide whether bypolls to eight Assembly seats in the state should be deferred. The poll panel was responding to...

Saudi remains committed to Arab Peace Initiative for Israel peace, foreign minister says

Saudi Arabia remains committed to peace with Israel on the basis of the longstanding Arab Peace Initiative, its foreign minister said on Wednesday in the first official comment since the United Arab Emirates agreed to normalise relations wi...

Polish hospital says it'll soon run out of beds

The director of a major Polish hospital has warned that his facility is at risk of running out of beds for coronavirus patients. The country of 38 million has so far registered some 58,000 cases and 1,900 deaths, numbers which are far lower...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020