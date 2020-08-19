Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar gains, shares extend rally before Fed release

The dollar index, which reflects its value against six leading trading currencies, rose to hold just above a 27-month low hit overnight, while gold fell below $2,000 an ounce, partly in response to a pause in the greenback's slide. Crude prices eased on concerns U.S. fuel demand faces a slow recovery amid stalled talks on an economic stimulus package in Washington and despite support from a bigger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude stocks.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 20:18 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar gains, shares extend rally before Fed release

The dollar and global equities edged higher on Wednesday, with stocks on Wall Street extending their record-breaking rally, as investors set aside new U.S.-China tensions for details later in the day on Federal Reserve efforts to keep the economy humming. The dollar index, which reflects its value against six leading trading currencies, rose to hold just above a 27-month low hit overnight, while gold fell below $2,000 an ounce, partly in response to a pause in the greenback's slide.

Crude prices eased on concerns U.S. fuel demand faces a slow recovery amid stalled talks on an economic stimulus package in Washington and despite support from a bigger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude stocks. MSCI's benchmark for global equity markets rose 0.13% to 574.05 and Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index added 0.41% to 1,430.74.

The dollar index rose 0.192% and spot gold prices fell -0.85% to $1,983.86 an ounce. Minutes from the Fed's last meeting of its Federal Open Market Committee are due at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT), with investors seeking hints of further action that the U.S. central bank could take in September. No change in interest rate policy is expected until end-2021.

The Fed's actions to blunt the impact of the coronavirus pandemic have helped lift riskier assets to all-time highs but have reduced demand for safe-havens and battered the dollar. The likelihood of further dollar weakness could prompt gold to "carve out a more sustained presence above $2,000 and reach new record highs," FXTM market analyst Han Tan said.

"The release of the latest FOMC minutes could offer another gust of wind in bullion bulls' sails, especially if there is an obvious signal that the Fed is willing to tolerate faster U.S. inflation," Tan added. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq scaled new highs after the open as results from retailers Target and Lowe's trounced estimates, after the S&P 500 on Tuesday completed its fastest recovery ever from a bear market to confirm a bull market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.39%, the S&P 500 gained 0.15% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.07%. Big-box chain Target Corp jumped 12% after posting its best quarterly comparable sales growth and online revenue that nearly tripled.

In Europe, travel and leisure shares rose, with British Airways owner International Airlines Group up 5.3% on a British plan to use COVID-19 testing at London's Heathrow Airport to help cut the number of days travelers have to spend in quarantine. Overnight, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside of Japan fell 0.2%, retreating from a seven-month high hit after the S&P 500's record.

The euro fell 0.01% to $1.1928 while the Japanese yen weakened 0.13% versus the greenback at 105.52 per dollar. Brent crude futures fell $0.58 to $44.88 a barrel. U.S. crude futures slid $0.46 to $42.43 a barrel.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Libya: UN human right chief appoints independent investigators to probe abuses

Amidst deteriorating security and the lack of a judicial system in the north African nation, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights OHCHR Michele Bachelet, has appointed Mohamed Auajjar from Morocco, Tracy Robinson from Jamaica and Chaloka...

India, China expected to hold another round of diplomatic talks on Thursday

India and China are expected to hold a fresh round of diplomatic talks on Thursday to carry forward the disengagement process to resolve the over three-month-long border stand-off in eastern Ladakh, people familiar with the developments sai...

'Draconian' secuirty law not a solution for Hong Kong's crisis: Outgoing senior EU diplomat

The draconian national security law of Hong Kong is not a solution to the citys political crisis, according to outgoing European Union diplomat Carmen Cano adding who says she observed growing fear and self-censorship among Hongkongers. I n...

U.S. announces nearly $204 mln in additional humanitarian assistance for Iraq

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that the United States is providing nearly 204 million in additional humanitarian assistance for the people of Iraq, Iraqi refugees and communities hosting them.This assistance will prov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020