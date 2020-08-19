Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maersk oil tanker caught at sea off Malta after rescuing 27 migrants

Maersk Tankers said the vessel had been denied entry by both Maltese and Tunisian authorities. Neither the Maltese government nor the Tunisian interior ministry were immediately available for comment.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 23:16 IST
Maersk oil tanker caught at sea off Malta after rescuing 27 migrants

A Maersk oil tanker has been anchored off the coast of Malta for two weeks after rescuing 27 migrants, including a child and a pregnant woman, with authorities in Malta and Tunisia denying the vessel entry, the company said on Wednesday.

The crew of Maersk Etienne, an oil tanker owned by Denmark's Maersk Tankers, rescued the migrants following a request from Maltese officials on August 4, the company said. The migrants' wooden dinghy that had been at sea for days sank immediately after the rescue operation, according to Maersk Tankers.

The migrants have slept on blankets on the deck of the oil tanker, sheltered from the sun and wind, the company said. "The merchant fleet is neither designed nor equipped to care for additional people, and we are quickly depleting the supplies onboard," Tommy Thomassen, chief technical officer at Maersk Tankers, said in an email.

The NGO group Alarm Phone said it received an emergency call from the migrant boat in Maltese waters on August 3. It said the boat had set sail from Libya the previous day. The number of migrants attempting to cross the Mediterranean to land on European shores from countries like Tunisia and Libya has spiked in the past year.

"We call on authorities and governments for humanitarian assistance and to urgently find a solution to safely disembark the rescued people," Thomassen said. Maersk Tankers said the vessel had been denied entry by both Maltese and Tunisian authorities.

Neither the Maltese government nor the Tunisian interior ministry were immediately available for comment. Danish authorities are currently in contact with Malta and Tunisia trying to resolve the issue, according to Maersk Tankers.

Danish shipping group Maersk sold Maersk Tankers to its controlling shareholder and Japan's Mitsui & Co in 2017.

TRENDING

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

Kenya: Airtel users across the country face mobile data downtime

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

Kingsoft unaudits 2020 interim results and its second-quarter results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Kamal Nath formally declared as Leader of Opposition in MP

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief and MLA from Chhindwara Kamal Nath was formally declared as the leader of opposition in the state Assembly on Wednesday. Pro-tem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma declared Nath, 73, as the leader of opposition.The Vidha...

US suspends 3 bilateral agreements with China over National Security Law

In another blow to China for its continued violation of human rights in Hong Kong, the United States has suspended three bilateral agreements with the Chinese Communist Party. China had imposed the draconian National Security Law in Hong Ko...

Satya Pal Malik sworn in as new Meghalaya Governor

Satya Pal Malik was on Wednesday sworn in as the 19th Governor of Meghalaya during a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan here. Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court Justice Biswanath Somadder administered the oath of office and secrecy to Malik in t...

Spain records 3,700 infections in single day

Spains Health Ministry says 3,715 coronavirus infections have been diagnosed in the past 24 hours, a new single-day record since the country emerged from a three-month lockdown in mid-June. With 136 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for the pas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020