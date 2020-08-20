Government invests $6.8m to help upgrade Motueka main road

The Government is investing $6.8 million to help upgrade the main road through Motueka with intersection improvements, cycle priority and pedestrian crossing signals.

The funding will come from the $3 billion set aside for infrastructure projects in the Government's COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund.

"Motueka is a destination that becomes more and more popular every year," Damien O'Connor said.

"Pressure has been building on High Street for many years and locals have been frustrated by the lack of action. This is a good interim solution which will relieve some pressure while the long-term discussions about a bypass and second bridge continue.

"It's supported by most locals and will provide a more liveable town centre. Work will get underway as soon as Motueka's busy summer period eases in May next year."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)