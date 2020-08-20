L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering signs pact with NTPC for methanol plants

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE) has signed a memorandum of understanding with power utility major NTPC Ltd to build a carbon dioxide to methanol demonstration plant. The plant will comprise of three sub-units namely carbon dioxide capture from flue gas, hydrogen production by electrolysis of water and catalytic conversion of carbon dioxide, and hydrogen to methanol.

"The development towards establishing carbon dioxide to methanol plants is an important step towards India's commitment to combat climate change," said Subramanian Sarma, Wholetime Director and Senior Executive Vice President (Energy) at NTPC. LTHE and NTPC will leverage their vast experience in engineering, construction and project management to successfully deliver this demonstration project, he said.

Organised under offshore, onshore, construction services, modular fabrication and AdVENT (advanced value engineering and technology) verticals, LTHE delivers design-to-build engineering and construction solutions across the hydrocarbon spectrum. Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over 21 billion dollars in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries worldwide. (ANI)