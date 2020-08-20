Left Menu
LET Hydrocarbon Engineering signs pact with NTPC for CO2-to-methanol plants

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE) on Thursday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with state-run NTPC to build a carbon dioxide (CO2) to methanol demonstration plant in NTPC Power Station.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 10:58 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 10:58 IST
L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE) on Thursday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with state-run NTPC to build a carbon dioxide (CO2) to methanol demonstration plant in NTPC Power Station. Under this pact, LTHE and NTPC will further collaborate to accelerate the development and subsequently commercialise CO2-to-methanol plants. "LTHE, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), has signed a memorandum of understanding with NTPC... wherein LTHE shall be the engineering, procurement and construction management partner to build CO2-to-methanol demonstration plant in NTPC Power Station," L&T said in a regulatory filing

Subramanian Sarma, Whole Time Director and Senior Executive Vice President (Energy) L&T, said this development towards establishing CO2-to-methanol plants is an important step towards India's commitment to combat climate change. "LTHE, together with NTPC, will leverage its vast experience in engineering, construction and project management to successfully deliver this demonstration project," he added. Shares of L&T were trading at Rs 996.25 apiece, 1.26 per cent lower than their previous close, on BSE.

