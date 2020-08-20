Gmail services disrupted, company says investigating issue
The company is yet to specify a reason for the outage. According to the G Suite status dashboard, Google is "investigating reports of an issue with Gmail". In an update, it said: "We are continuing to investigate this issue.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 13:08 IST
Google's email service, Gmail, is facing disruption in service since Thursday morning, affecting some users in various parts of the world. The company is yet to specify a reason for the outage.
According to the G Suite status dashboard, Google is "investigating reports of an issue with Gmail". In an update, it said: "We are continuing to investigate this issue. We will provide an update by August 20, 1330 hours (IST), detailing when we expect to resolve the problem".
As per the dashboard, other Google services like Google Drive, Google Docs, and Google Meet have also been affected.
- READ MORE ON:
- Google Docs
- Google Drive
- Google Meet
ALSO READ
Ex-Google exec sent to prison for stealing robocar secrets
Files by Google adds new privacy feature to protect personal content
Virginia first state to try pandemic app from Apple, Google
Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more
Google pulls 2,500 China-linked YouTube channels over disinformation