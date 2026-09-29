NBA-With trophy hopes high, Philadelphia gets party going early for LeBron

With street art and murals, cocktails and a statewide proclamation, the ​celebration for LeBron James is underway in Philadelphia before he's ​even played his first game, as 76ers fans ‌hope ​the NBA's "king" will bring them a crown.

The home of cinema's biggest underdog Rocky has waited 43 years for an NBA winner, with James' July 24 announcement that he was headed to the Sixers ‌building hopes of an end to their title drought. "Everyone went crazy. Social media went crazy," said Albert Zheng, a lifelong Sixers fan who immediately commissioned artist Bill Strobel to paint a mural of James on the side of his restaurant, Javelin.

The painting of the world's most popular athlete, dressed ‌in a retro jersey from the days of 11-times All-Star Allen Iverson, has sent foot traffic soaring, said Zheng, with an additional ‌half-million views on the restaurant's Instagram page. "People were like, 'Oh, it's too soon'," said Strobel. "I'm like, it's never too soon."

Strobel likened James' arrival to that of Julius "Dr. J" Erving, who transformed the Sixers franchise after joining in 1976 and delivered Philadelphia's last title seven years later. "Doc was a myth. He wasn't even a real person - he was ⁠a superhero," ​said Strobel. "As far as how big this ⁠is for the Sixers fans, I think it's right up there."

The price for the Sixers' October 22 home opener against James' hometown Cleveland Cavaliers was around $300 on ticket ⁠resale website TickPick, as businesses around the city were planning for a windfall. McGillin's Olde Ale House - the city's oldest watering hole - unveiled its "Crown the King" cocktail ​the day that James announced his move to Philadelphia, as Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro proclaimed July 24 "LeBron James Day."

Manager Gaby Rubery ⁠said locals left work early and showed up in Sixers jerseys to celebrate. The bar is expecting a large crowd for Monday's first preseason game, with his Philly media ⁠debut ​this week building the buzz. "The last star we had was AI (Iverson)," she said. "It's been a long time."

In nearby Chinatown, artist Chenlin Cai said he hoped to build buzz for his neighbourhood, where his mural of James and state founder William Penn made headlines on ESPN. The mural ⁠replicates James' iconic dunking photo from his days playing with the Miami Heat and blends "Asian, Chinese elements," said Cai, with a dramatic backdrop ⁠of cresting waves.

"My inspiration for this ⁠mural is my love to LeBron James," said Cai, who immigrated to the United States from China in 2014 and had followed the four-time MVP since his high school playing days. "I wanted him to ‌be the hero. To ‌come to Philadelphia to bring our city forward."