Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian rouble weakens towards 74 vs dollar

Yields on Russian OFZ government bonds, which move inversely with their prices, inched lower this week, which Otkritie brokerage said suggested investors were returning after a sell-off in July and early August. On the news front, opposition politician Alexei Navalny, a critic of President Vladimir Putin, was in the spotlight as he was in a coma in a Siberian hospital after drinking a cup of tea that his spokeswoman said she believed was laced with poison.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-08-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 13:55 IST
Russian rouble weakens towards 74 vs dollar

The Russian rouble weakened in light trade on Thursday along with some other emerging market currencies as players watched the political crisis in Belarus and the suspected poisoning of a Russian opposition activist. At 0800 GMT, the rouble was 0.7% weaker against the dollar at 73.83, staying in a tight range between 72.5 and slightly above 74 since early August.

"Given a visible decline in risk appetite we expect pressure on the rouble to resume today, with the dollar-rouble pair moving towards the 74 mark," Promsvyazbank said in a note. Against the euro, the rouble lost 0.9% to trade at 87.51 .

Global markets came under pressure after the U.S. Federal Reserve said uncertainty was weighing on the world's largest economy, sending a less dovish than expected signal on its monetary policy. Yields on Russian OFZ government bonds, which move inversely with their prices, inched lower this week, which Otkritie brokerage said suggested investors were returning after a sell-off in July and early August.

On the news front, opposition politician Alexei Navalny, a critic of President Vladimir Putin, was in the spotlight as he was in a coma in a Siberian hospital after drinking a cup of tea that his spokeswoman said she believed was laced with poison. In Belarus, street protests continued late on Wednesday, as the European Union rejected Alexander Lukashenko's re-election in a disputed vote on Aug. 9 and announced financial sanctions against officials the bloc blames for election fraud and the abuse of protesters.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.6% at $45.11 a barrel, putting pressure on Russian stock indexes. The dollar-denominated RTS index fell 2.2% to 1,287.8 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1.2%/lower at 3,021.4 points.

For Russian equities guide see For Russian treasury bonds see

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Khandu welcomes Centre's decision to set up NRA

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has welcomed the Centres decision to set up a National Recruitment Agency NRA that will conduct an online Common Eligibility Test for selecting candidates for majority of central government jobs....

Cricket-South Africa confirm two COVID-19 cases in national squad

Cricket South Africa on Thursday reported two positive COVID-19 tests among national team players who were due to participate in a squad camp taking place this week. CSA tested 50 players and officials prior to the camp, which began on Tues...

Rajinikanth, celebrities ask people to join evening prayer for SPB

Top actor Rajinikanth and a host of others have appealed to fans and the general public to join a mass prayer scheduled to be held at 6 pm on Thursday to pray for the speedy recovery of veteran playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam. As the 7...

FACTBOX-Kremlin foes who have suffered mysterious fates

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was in a coma in a Siberian hospital on Thursday and his spokeswoman said his morning tea appeared to have been poisoned. Here are some details about previous incidents in which opponents of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020