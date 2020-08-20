Left Menu
CEAT Tyres partners ReadyAssist to enter roadside assistance service segment

The program will start at Rs 200 for a puncture repair at the doorstep with complimentary sanitisation of key touchpoints of the vehicle for added safety of the customer, it said. The services provided under the RSA will be puncture repair, battery jumpstart, key unlock assistance, minor on spot repair, emergency fuel delivery and towing service, the company said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-08-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 14:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@CEATtyres)

RPG Group's tyre manufacturing arm CEAT Tyres on Thursday announced its entry in the roadside assistance (RSA) service segment by joining hands with ReadyAssist

Bengaluru-based ReadyAssist is a round-the-clock roadside service assistance provider which offers services across various other cities such as Mumbai, Mysore, Gurugram and Hyderabad

These services initially will be available in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, which will soon expand across 20 cities in the country within a month, CEAT Tyres said in a release. "With RSA program, we can now go to our customers to provide them a range of our services, wherever and whenever they are needed... I am confident that the union of two customer focused brands will result in top notch on the spot services, reduced turnaround time," said Arnab Banerjee, Chief Operating Officer, CEAT Tyres. The program will start at Rs 200 for a puncture repair at the doorstep with complimentary sanitisation of key touchpoints of the vehicle for added safety of the customer, it said. The services provided under the RSA will be puncture repair, battery jumpstart, key unlock assistance, minor on spot repair, emergency fuel delivery and towing service, the company said.

