Left Menu
Development News Edition

Infosys launches set of services to accelerate cloud journey

IT major Infosys Ltd on Thursday launched Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions, and platforms that it said acts as a force multiplier for cloud-powered enterprise transformation. With Infosys Cobalt, enterprises can have ready access to a growing portfolio of over 200 cloud-first solution blueprints, it said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-08-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 14:47 IST
Infosys launches set of services to accelerate cloud journey
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

IT major Infosys Ltd on Thursday launched Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions, and platforms that it said acts as a force multiplier for cloud-powered enterprise transformation. Infosys Cobalt helps businesses redesign the enterprise and also build new cloud-first capabilities to create seamless experiences in public, private and hybrid cloud across PaaS, SaaS, and IaaS landscapes, the Bengaluru- headquartered IT company said in a statement.

"With Infosys Cobalts community leverage, enterprises can rapidly launch solutions and create business models to meet changing market needs while complying with the most stringent global, regional and industry regulatory and security standards," it said. Enterprises can leverage the full potential of the cloud eco system and Infosys Cobalts community of business and technology innovators to drive increased business value, the company said.

"Working up from the grassroots-level and extending seamlessly to partner with clients, the cloud community provides access to a catalog of over 14,000 assets to help businesses leverage the potential of the cloud eco system", the statement said. With Infosys Cobalt, enterprises can have ready access to a growing portfolio of over 200 cloud-first solution blueprints, it said.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan awards COVID-19 relief work to Deloitte affiliate after Dentsu controversy

The Japanese government has signed a contract with a Deloitte-linked consulting group to distribute coronavirus relief payouts following public anger over a previous deal involving advertising giant Dentsu. Lawmakers and other critics quest...

Flexible start times announced for England vs Pakistan test

England and Pakistan will be able to make up for lost time due to bad weather in the upcoming third and final test in Southampton by starting a days play 30 minutes earlier. The newly adopted flexible approach to starting times was announce...

Trump’s leadership failure has cost lives and livelihoods: Kamala Harris

Blasting Donald Trump for his failed leadership, Indian-origin Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris has called him a President who turns tragedies into political weapons. Harris, 55, scripted history on Wednesday by becoming t...

Spain: Migrant dies after group tries to cross Melilla fence

Spanish authorities said that an African man died and 11 other people sustained minor injuries Thursday when around 300 migrants attempted to jump over a series of fences that separate the Spanish enclave of Melilla from Moroccan territory....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020