Ambience Group announces a 3 day Home Fiesta for Home Buyers in Delhi NCR

GURGAON and NOIDA, India, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambience Group, one of India's leading names in the real estate, hospitality, and education sectors, has today announced an exclusive offer for home buyers valid from 21st of August to 23rd of August 2020. This period also coincides with Ganesh Chaturthi, which will be celebrated across India from 22nd August onwards. With its in-house construction and development capabilities, the Delhi-headquartered Ambience Group has created a name for itself in the premium and luxury real estate segment.

The offer has been announced for the group's two residential projects, Ambience Tiverton and Ambience Creacions, located in Sector 50, Noida and Sector 22, Gurgaon respectively. Both offer 3 and 4 BHK units in the area range of 2,500 sq. ft. to 4,000 sq. ft. With a price and location advantage, both the projects offer the ultimate in luxury living. The exclusive offer shall bring across several benefits including special privileges across stays, dining, banquets and lifestyle service at the well-known Leela Ambience Hotels. Additionally, homebuyers will receive a direct enrolment into the Diamond tier at the Ambience Malls in their Loyalty Programmed along with a host of other privileges. Homebuyers will also be entitled for priority admission at the Ambience Public Schools. In addition, the offer also brings about a special package for keen golfers at the beautifully-curated Ambience Greens at Ambience Island.

"August, the last monsoon month, marks the beginning of a healthy sales season. With festivities around the corner, homebuyers who have already zeroed down upon buying a new home are looking for the best. Our projects, Ambience Tiverton and Ambience Creacions, are amongst the best that NCR has to offer. Our value added benefits during the scheme along with the limited price window give prospective homebuyers a once in a lifetime opportunity," said Ankush Kaul, President (Sales & Marketing) - Ambience Group. Spread over an area of 3.5 acres, Ambience Tiverton is located in Sector 50 of Noida. Ambience Creacions, on the other hand is located in Sector 22 of Gurgaon and is spread over 14.8 acres. Both are city center projects, close to a robust urban infrastructure with great connectivity.

Tiverton has marvelous residences and comprises of seven towers with two apartments per floor. The beautifully crafted façade adds an accent to the Noida skyline. Tiverton also has exclusive limited edition penthouses on offer. Creacions is designed for the discerning global citizen being just a short distance away from the Delhi International Airport. It has well-appointed and spacious two, three and four bedroom apartments and penthouses. The project encompasses cosmopolitan features, wide open spaces and is home to wandering paths and natural elements.

The Group also has its super luxury residential project Caitriona at Ambience Island, NH8 in Gurgaon. The well-diversified Group also operates iconic malls in Gurgaon and Vasant Kunj, and premium office developments in Gurgaon, Shalimar Bagh and Rohini. The Group also owns luxury hotels including The Leela Ambience Hotel & Residences, Gurgaon and The Leela Ambience Hotel & Convention Centre, East Delhi. About Ambience Group: Ambience Group is one of India's leading group in the real estate, hospitality, and education sectors. The group has created a name for itself in premium developments primarily in the National Capital Region with its in-house construction and development capabilities.

