Govt working on robust framework to address need for skilled workforce in ports, maritime sector

To address the need for skilled workforce in ports and maritime sector, the government is working on effective implementation of training modules, assessment and certification process of candidates. The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and the Ministry of Shipping have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday to this effect.

"With this collaboration, ports and maritime sector will witness the harnessing of innate talent imbibed with the skills which will help in dealing with the rapidly changing world and lead to port led prosperity," a release said. The partnership will help in effective implementation of training modules, assessment and the certification process of candidates, with focus on skilling and building quality manpower in the shipping sector.

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will identify existing Qualification Packs and develop new Qualification Packs - National Occupational Standards, aligned with the National Skills Qualification Framework for various job roles in the sectors as per the existing demand of ports and maritime unit. The collaboration will provide a pathway to existing and retired employees of institutions under Ministry of Shipping to work as assessor or trainer basis the training under relevant courses.

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will also assist in mobilizing of private sector and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding for skill development efforts in the port and maritime sector. The MoU was signed in the presence of Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey and Minister of State for Shipping (Independent Charge) and Chemicals & Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya.

"Maritime transport is a critical segment that propels the economic development of our country. This strategic partnership with the Ministry of Shipping is also derived from the same motto. It is aimed in the direction in which our initiatives support our workforce by skilling them and builds their competencies up to global standards," Pandey said. According to Mandaviya, "the partnership will provide better prospects to our candidates who are committed in the development of ports and maritime sector. Additionally, this will open opportunities within India and in the international coastal lines for our workforce." Under the partnership, Ministry of Shipping will facilitate implementation of activities related to skill development and upgradation not only through its own institutions and autonomous bodies but also through the involvement of the private sector.