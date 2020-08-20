Toyota to commence booking of upcoming compact SUV Urban Cruiser

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday said it will commence bookings of its upcoming compact SUV Urban Cruiser from August 22. Bookings for the Urban Cruiser are open from August 22, at a nominal amount of Rs 11,000, TKM said in a statement.

Customers can make their bookings online on the company website or visit the nearest dealership, it added. The Urban Cruiser would come with 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to both manual and automatic transmissions, the automaker said.

The automatic variants of the model will be equipped with an advanced Li-Ion battery with an ISG- integrated starter generator (torque-assist, regenerative braking and idle start-stop), it added. The compact SUV will come with various features like LED projector headlamps, smartphone-based navigation among others.

"We understand that our customers would like to know more about the new vehicle from Toyota so that they can make an informed decision about the vehicle of their choice, this festive season. Hence, we wanted to further aid our customers with more information about the car before opening our bookings," TKM Senior Vice President Sales and Services Naveen Soni said. The sub-four metre model, based on Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, will compete in a segment which has been witnessing robust sales growth despite a challenging business environment.

Besides Vitara Brezza, the model would compete with the likes of Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and upcoming products from Kia Motors and Nissan.