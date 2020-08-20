Adecco, Manpower, Gi, Randstad groups release best practices handbook

The Indian operations of four leading global HR services companies on Thursday released a comprehensive compilation of health and safety protocols that will enable businesses and workers to safely return to the physical workplace. The Adecco Group, ManpowerGroup, Gi Group and Randstad released the 'Safely Back To Work - Best Practices Handbook' that lists measures recommended under themes: 'Workforce protection, Employee protection, Non-employee protection, Business Process Adaptations and Employer-led Health Interventions'.

"Organising and implementing a safe return to work amidst the disruption of the pandemic requires a logical, systematic action plan and the alliance is leading the charge to support this process. The need to embrace agility, adopt new ways of working and workforce management, with greater emphasis on the mental well-being of employees has never been important than it is now," Paul Dupuis, MD and CEO, Randstad India, said. The report currently covers four sectors -– manufacturing; infrastructure; IT/ITeS and pharma; healthcare and life sciences, with more than 450 health and safety protocols and recommendations across these sectors.

Marco Valsecchi, country manager and MD, The Adecco Group, India, said, "It is imperative to boost the economic recovery by enabling a safe return to work for everyone and make work culture more resilient." The handbook has been curated with active participation from organisations across various sectors and knowledge partners -- NASSCOM Insights, Organization of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI), Stanton Chase and Emotional Wellness Partner, YourDOST. "By coming together along with The Adecco Group, Randstad and Gi Group, we have attempted to ease off some pressure by providing a ready reckoner of recommended safety guidelines and employee wellness parameters, which is a culmination of Industry best practices," Sandeep Gulati, MD, ManpowerGroup India, said.

Some recommendations include: Re-model the workplaces for greater spacing between employees to reduce the risk of infection; use motion-control or touchless doors and interfaces throughout the workspace to minimise the risk of workers contacting a contaminated surface; stagger shifts and lunchtimes to minimise congestion on work premises; and identify and isolate critical employee groups, among others. "With COVID-19 cases in the country picking above 60,000 a day recently, the challenge to create a safe environment that assures the security of the workforce is more important than ever: leadership must act to ensure workplaces are both productive and safe," Marcos Segador Arrebola, Managing Director, Gi Group India, said.