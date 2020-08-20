Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St set to extend slide as jobless claims top 1 million again

The number of Americans filing for a new claim for unemployment benefits rose to 1.106 million in the week ended Aug. 15 after slipping below the 1 million level for the first time since the start of the pandemic, in the prior week. A separate report from the Philadelphia Fed showed business conditions index fell more than expected to 17.2 points in August from 24.1 points in July.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 18:23 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St set to extend slide as jobless claims top 1 million again

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open lower on Thursday after weekly jobless claims rose unexpectedly back above the 1 million mark last week, lending weight to the Federal Reserve's view of a difficult road to economic recovery.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq had retreated from their peaks on Wednesday after minutes from the Fed's latest policy meeting showed the labor market's swift rebound in May and June had likely slowed and policymakers would stick with aggressive stimulus measures for a much longer period. The number of Americans filing for a new claim for unemployment benefits rose to 1.106 million in the week ended Aug. 15 after slipping below the 1 million level for the first time since the start of the pandemic, in the prior week.

A separate report from the Philadelphia Fed showed business conditions index fell more than expected to 17.2 points in August from 24.1 points in July. "In the short term, if the jobless claim numbers come out worse than expected, I could see that pushing Congress to get another stimulus package going, maybe put more priority," said Jeffrey Corliss, managing director, partner at Connecticut-based RDM Financial Group at Hightower Securities Llc.

"The Fed minutes brought a reality check that they're seeing things out there (that) they're concerned about." Despite signs that parts of the economy were still far away from pre-pandemic levels, the benchmark S&P 500 index completed its fastest recovery from a bear market this week, joining the Nasdaq in scaling new peaks.

Unprecedented fiscal and monetary support and gains in heavyweight technology companies have helped Wall Street's main indexes dramatically recover from their March trough. Still, the Dow is more than 6% below its February high. At 8:41 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 104 points, or 0.38%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 13.25 points, or 0.39% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 23.5 points, or 0.21%.

Nvidia Corp slipped 0.9% in premarket trade after results from the data center business of the rising semiconductor industry star disappointed some investors. Intel Corp rose 3.0% after announcing a $10-billion share buyback plan.

L Brands Inc rose 4.0% after reporting a surprise quarterly profit, boosted by strong demand for Bath & Body Works' products as well as higher online sales of Victoria's Secret lingerie.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

US News Roundup: Joe Biden to accept Democratic presidential nomination; California's notorious 'Golden State Killer' faces sentencing and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.In historic speech, Kamala Harris expected to train fire on TrumpU.S. Senator Kamala Harris gives the most important speech of her political career on Wednesday when she addresses th...

Shipping, skill development ministries ink pact for skilling manpower in port, maritime sectors

In a bid to meet the growing workforce demand in the port and maritime sector, the Ministry of Shipping on Thursday entered into a pact with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship MSDE for skilling, re-skilling and upskillin...

Leopardess takes shelter in unused house along with cubs

A leopardess has taken shelter in a vacant house outside a village along with her four cubs near here in Maharashtra, prompting forest department officials to deploy guards in the area and restrict entry of people. According to forest offic...

Putin critic Navalny fights for life, aides suspect poisoning

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was fighting for his life in a Siberian hospital on Thursday after drinking tea that allies said they think was laced with poison. A fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin, Navalny started feeling ill on a p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020