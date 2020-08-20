Lincoln Pharma Q1 net profit up 20 pc at Rs 15.26 cr

Left Menu
Drug firm Lincoln Pharmaceuticals on Thursday reported a 20.44 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 15.26 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 12.67 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals said in a filing to BSE. Consolidated total income of the company stood at Rs 105.59 crore for the quarter under consideration.

20-08-2020
Drug firm Lincoln Pharmaceuticals on Thursday reported a 20.44 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 15.26 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 12.67 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated total income of the company stood at Rs 105.59 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 98.10 crore for the same period a year ago, it added. "Despite a challenging economic and business environment due to COVID 19, the company has delivered a robust financial performance quarter over quarter maintaining healthy growth in revenue, profitability and expects to continue the growth momentum in the coming years," Lincoln Pharmaceuticals MD Mahendra Patel said.

