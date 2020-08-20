Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt has taken several measures to reduce dependence on import of medical devices: Gowda

"It is our vision to enable Indian medical devices industry to not just be self-sufficient but to also play a leading role in the global market," Gowda said. The government is committed to providing low-cost affordable healthcare to every citizen in this country, there are several schemes for this, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 18:33 IST
Govt has taken several measures to reduce dependence on import of medical devices: Gowda

The government has taken several measures to reduce the country's dependence on import of medical devices and for the development of domestic capacity in the sector, Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers D V Sadananda Gowda said on Thursday. The medical devices sector has a crucial role to play in improving accessibility and affordability of healthcare especially with respect to availability of precision devices for screening and diagnosis, advanced surgical equipment needed for treatment, and devices for monitoring of health indicators, among others, he added.

However, India is heavily dependent on imports in case of finished medical devices as well as for critical medical device components, Gowda said while addressing the inaugural session of 12th CII MedTech Global Summit. "The size of the Indian medical device industry is about Rs 57,000 crore, and import dependence is to the tune of Rs 41,400 crore, that means a high dependency of more than 85 per cent. This needs to be corrected," Gowda said.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Department of Pharmaceuticals has taken several measures to create an enabling environment for development of domestic capacity in the sector, he added. To strengthen the country's drug security, the government has launched schemes for development of three Bulk Drug Parks and four Medical Device Parks across the country, Gowda said.

"Apart from increasing central assistance for development of common infrastructure facilities in the parks, the Union government will also extend production-linked incentive (PLI) to manufacturers of bulk drugs and medical devices in these parks," he added. These schemes will make domestic companies as competitive as their peers in foreign countries, and provide a level-playing field to domestic companies, Gowda said.

Within a short period of 2-3 years, due to right policies of the government, the pharma sector will become Atmanirbhar (self-sufficient), not only in sense of meeting domestic requirements but also for fulfilling global demand of low-cost, high-quality medicines and medical devices, he added. "It is our vision to enable Indian medical devices industry to not just be self-sufficient but to also play a leading role in the global market," Gowda said.

The government is committed to providing low-cost affordable healthcare to every citizen in this country, there are several schemes for this, he added. Gowda added that two of them are Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojna for low-cost medicines and Ayushman Bharat Yojna for cashless healthcare for poor citizens.

"Both these schemes have significantly reduced out-of-pocket expenses on healthcare of citizens, especially who are marginalised and poor. I believe the pharma industry should take a leaf out of it," Gowda said. The pharma industry should also develop and implement models to improve accessibility of low-cost healthcare for people of India and developing countries, he added.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

US News Roundup: Joe Biden to accept Democratic presidential nomination; California's notorious 'Golden State Killer' faces sentencing and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.In historic speech, Kamala Harris expected to train fire on TrumpU.S. Senator Kamala Harris gives the most important speech of her political career on Wednesday when she addresses th...

Shipping, skill development ministries ink pact for skilling manpower in port, maritime sectors

In a bid to meet the growing workforce demand in the port and maritime sector, the Ministry of Shipping on Thursday entered into a pact with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship MSDE for skilling, re-skilling and upskillin...

Leopardess takes shelter in unused house along with cubs

A leopardess has taken shelter in a vacant house outside a village along with her four cubs near here in Maharashtra, prompting forest department officials to deploy guards in the area and restrict entry of people. According to forest offic...

Putin critic Navalny fights for life, aides suspect poisoning

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was fighting for his life in a Siberian hospital on Thursday after drinking tea that allies said they think was laced with poison. A fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin, Navalny started feeling ill on a p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020