Left Menu
Development News Edition

HFCs require Rs 3.8-4.5 lakh cr to meet their refinancing requirements this fiscal: Report

It said the COVID-19-induced slowdown is likely to impact housing finance companies (HFC) and pose several other challenges. The pandemic effect is expected to lower the housing credit growth to 5-8 per cent in the financial year 2021, significantly below the last three years' CAGR (Compound annual growth rate) of 14 per cent, the report expects.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-08-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 19:41 IST
HFCs require Rs 3.8-4.5 lakh cr to meet their refinancing requirements this fiscal: Report

Housing finance companies (HFCs) are likely to see a muted portfolio growth and would require Rs 3.8-4.5 lakh crore to meet their refinancing requirements in the current fiscal, says an Icra report. It said the COVID-19-induced slowdown is likely to impact housing finance companies (HFC) and pose several other challenges.

The pandemic effect is expected to lower the housing credit growth to 5-8 per cent in the financial year 2021, significantly below the last three years' CAGR (Compound annual growth rate) of 14 per cent, the report expects. “While portfolio growth for HFCs is expected to be muted, they would require Rs 3.8-4.5 lakh crore to meet refinancing requirements and achieve portfolio growth of up to 5 per cent,” it said.

As for the means of funding, the share of commercial paper (CP) borrowings reduced to 4 per cent of the overall borrowings of HFCs as on March 31, 2020 (7 per cent as on March 31, 2019). They were largely replaced by bank borrowings, which increased to 27 per cent from 24 per cent during this period. The overall gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) of HFCs increased to 2.4 per cent as on March 31, 2020 from 1.6 per cent as on March 31, 2019.

According to ICRA's vice president (financial sector ratings) Supreeta Nijjar, while some clarity is still awaited on the restructuring permitted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the same might be used more for construction finance loans than for retail housing loans. This, in turn, could lead to lower reported GNPAs by HFCs by the end of the financial year 2021, she said.

“We expect GNPAs in the housing segment to increase to 1.8-2 per cent in FY21 from 1.3 per cent as of March 2020 while slippages in the non-housing segment could be higher, leading to overall GNPAs of 3-3.5 per cent in FY21,” Nijjar said. While the lifetime losses on secured retail loans such as home loans and loan against property (LAP) are expected to be low, given the underlying collateral and moderate loan-to-value (LTV), a significant downward movement in property prices could lead to reduced collateral covers and hence higher risks for these lenders, she added.

Going forward, the net interest margins of the HFCs are expected to remain stable as the cost of funds could moderate. However, a slowdown in growth is likely to impact the operating expense ratios while the credit costs could remain elevated, it said.

The agency expects the return on assets to remain range-bound between 1 per cent and 1.2 per cent in financial year 2021 with the credit costs expected to be 0.8-1 per cent in financial year 2021 compared to 1.1 per cent last year..

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

England looks to clinch Test series before step into unknown

Back in the spring, when the coronavirus pandemic was at its most deadly in Britain, there was a genuine fear that the England cricket team might not play an international game in 2020. So, after a packed summer of Test matches, to be in a ...

3 injured after roof of house collapses in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 20 Three members of a family, including a 16-year-old girl, were injured after the roof of their house collapsed in outer Delhis Multan Nagar area on Thursday morning, police said. The injured, identified as Radhey Shyam 48, ...

Strike at Belarus' state TV erodes government control

In a new challenge to Belarus authoritarian ruler, hundreds of employees of state television have gone on strike amid a rising tide of protests, calling for his resignation after a vote the opposition saw as rigged. The journalists action t...

Cricket-Root sees potential for England to claim number one test ranking

England captain Joe Root says the current group of players have the potential to become the number one test team in the world as he urged his team mates to finish their home summer with a win against Pakistan in the third test at the Rose B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020