AP ties-up with Reliance Retail and Allana Group to help women self-help groups market its products

"We will be spending Rs 11,000 crore every year for women empowerment. These schemes will enable women to take up self-employment and lighten up their lives," Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said on the occasion.

PTI | Vja | Updated: 20-08-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 20:20 IST
The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday signed memoranda of understanding with Reliance Retail and Allana Group to help members of women self-help groups market their products. The state government launched a scheme Cheyuta to dole out Rs 18,750 to each woman belonging to SC, ST, BC and minority communities every year and help them take up productive activities.

The government is also soon launching another scheme Aasara under which the debt burden of the SHGs, amounting to about Rs 6,700 crore per annum, will be carried by the state. "We will be spending Rs 11,000 crore every year for women empowerment.

These schemes will enable women to take up self-employment and lighten up their lives," Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said on the occasion. Reliance said it would support micro-grocery women retailers and women farmers in the state through the JioMart Kirana and Reliance Fresh Fruits and Vegetables farmer connect programme respectively.

This would enable JioMart to create new economic opportunities for micro-women entrepreneurs by extending the benefits of the JioMart Kiranas initiative, according to Reliance Retail Managing Director V Subramanian. Reliance would help women setup micro groceries, modernise and digitise their stores.

It would buy harvested produce directly from women farmers without middlemen and also provide inputs for cultivation, harvesting, sorting and packing to increase output and add incremental value at the farm, Subramanian added. The Allana Group, one of the largest exporters of processed food, would extend technical support for rearing buffalos, cows, goat and sheep.

Allana Group promoter Irfan Allana said value addition was vital for exports. "Modern packing methods are also important.We will extend all support (to women) in this regard and help in exports," he said, addressing through a video conference from London.

Ministers P R Reddy, S Appalaraju, Principal Secretaries Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, Praveen Prakash and other officials attended.PTI DBV WELCOME DBV WELCOME.

