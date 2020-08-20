Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese Banks may get Rs 7,000 cr from RCom, RTL resolution plan: Source

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai is scheduled to hear the resolution plan of RCOM, RTL and RITL on Friday, the source added. Chinese Banks -- China Development Bank, China Exim Bank and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) -- will get a lion share of 30 per cent or Rs 7,000 crore in RCOM/RTL/RITL resolution plan, with the DoT getting nothing if the proposed plan goes ahead, banking sources noted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 22:26 IST
Chinese Banks may get Rs 7,000 cr from RCom, RTL resolution plan: Source

Chinese Banks are slated to get 30 per cent or Rs 7,000 crore from Reliance Communications, Reliance Telecom and Reliance Infratel resolution plan, while the telecom department may be left with no proceeds coming its way in the current scheme of things, a source said. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai is scheduled to hear the resolution plan of RCOM, RTL and RITL on Friday, the source added.

Chinese Banks -- China Development Bank, China Exim Bank and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) -- will get a lion share of 30 per cent or Rs 7,000 crore in RCOM/RTL/RITL resolution plan, with the DoT getting nothing if the proposed plan goes ahead, banking sources noted. The Committee of Creditors (COC) has decided to give nothing to the DoT out of the total proceeds of Rs 23,000 crore from resolution plan, as the department is being considered as an operational creditor.

Chinese Banks, on the other hand, may walk away with a significant share of about Rs 7,000 crore (30 per cent), while other foreign lenders will get Rs 2,300 crore (10 per cent share), and SBI and Indian Banks Rs 13,000 crore from the proceeds under the current plan. It is pertinent to mention that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has objected to the debt resolution scheme proposed for Reliance Communications (RCom) and subsidiary Reliance Telecom Ltd (RTL) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

Earlier this week, the DoT told the National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT) Mumbai Bench that the said resolution, cleared by the lenders, did not consider the statutory AGR dues to be paid to the government. The NCLT had directed the DoT to file their submission by Friday, when the matter will be heard.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: Tansa becomes fourth lake to overflow after good rains

With good rainfall in the catchment areas in the last few days, the Tansa lake, a key source of potable water for Mumbai, started overflowing on Thursday evening, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC said. Tansa, located in adjoining ...

FACTBOX-Here are eight Trump associates arrested or convicted of crimes

Steve Bannon has been charged with defrauding Trump supporters in a campaign to help build the presidents signature wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, prosecutors said on Thursday.Bannon served as a top adviser to Donald Trumps presidential...

Facebook row: Dubey wants Tharoor be removed as par panel head, US firm summoned on Sept 2

The Facebook row intensified into a full-blown war on Thursday with BJP MP Nishikant Dubey demanding the removal of Shashi Tharoor as head of a parliamentary panel claiming he was using the platform for a political agenda as the day saw the...

German ambulance plane due to leave to pick up Navalny tonight - Bild

An ambulance aircraft with a team specialised in treating coma patients is due to leave Germany to pick up Russian dissident Alexei Navalny on Thursday evening, Berlin-based human rights activist Jaka Bizilj told Bild newspaper.Navalny was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020