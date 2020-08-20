Left Menu
Development News Edition

Senegal port seeks removal of 2,700 tonnes of chemical that caused Beirut blast

The port of Senegal's capital Dakar on Thursday said it had requested the removal of around 2,700 tonnes of highly explosive ammonium nitrate stored in its complex - the same volume of the chemical that caused Beirut's devastating port blast this month.

Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 20-08-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 22:37 IST
Senegal port seeks removal of 2,700 tonnes of chemical that caused Beirut blast

The port of Senegal's capital Dakar on Thursday said it had requested the removal of around 2,700 tonnes of highly explosive ammonium nitrate stored in its complex - the same volume of the chemical that caused Beirut's devastating port blast this month. The unidentified owner of the stockpile has found a warehouse to store the industrial chemical outside the city, according to the general directorate of the port, which sits next to Dakar's densely populated downtown.

"He is currently working with the environment ministry to obtain approval to urgently remove this cargo," it said in a statement that did not say how long the port had stored the goods destined for Mali. The port strictly adheres to international rules for the management and storage of dangerous materials, it said.

Beirut's port had held 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate for six years without safety measures, before they detonated on Aug. 4, killing more than 150 people, injuring thousands and leaving about a quarter of a million people homeless. "The dramatic situation that Beirut has just experienced" prompted the High Commander of Dakar's port to take journalists on a tour of the port's facilities to show that security measures are up to standard, the statement said.

The Beirut blast should be a wake-up call for countries on the dangers of ammonium nitrate, experts say. Commonly used in fertilisers and as an industrial explosive, it is considered relatively safe if handled properly, but has caused some of the world's deadliest industrial accidents.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

UP flood situation grim; heavy rains affect normal life in parts of country

Heavy rains disrupted normal life in many parts of the country, including Delhi and adjoining Gurgaon, on Thursday and led to worsening of the flood situation in Uttar Pradesh where over 870 villages in 16 districts have been affected. In B...

DU PhD students allowed re-entry into hostels

The Delhi University has directed its hostels to allow re-entry of PhD students in a phased manner but they must quarantine themselves in their room for 14 days. In a notice issued on August 19, the varsity has asked hostels to give first p...

Mumbai: Tansa becomes fourth lake to overflow after good rains

With good rainfall in the catchment areas in the last few days, the Tansa lake, a key source of potable water for Mumbai, started overflowing on Thursday evening, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC said. Tansa, located in adjoining ...

FACTBOX-Here are eight Trump associates arrested or convicted of crimes

Steve Bannon has been charged with defrauding Trump supporters in a campaign to help build the presidents signature wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, prosecutors said on Thursday.Bannon served as a top adviser to Donald Trumps presidential...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020