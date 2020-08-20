Fresh industrial land allotment to bring in Rs 44.5 cr investment, create jobs: Noida Authority

The Noida Authority on Thursday said it has allotted industrial plots to 29 applicants through a lucky draw system, a move that would bring in Rs 44.5 crore investment and create over 1,000 jobs. The plots were allotted through the lucky draw system which had over 2,200 applicants. The plot sizes allotted are in the 251 sq metre to 450 sq metre category in Sector 80, it said. Of the 29 plots, five are in the start-up category, eight in extended and remaining in general, the Authority said in a statement.

“Under the Industrial Plots Scheme 2019, 29 plots spanning 13,050 sq metre were allotted through a draw to 29 allottees from among 2,232 applicants in the 251-450 sqm category. The move would generate 1,150 jobs in Noida and bring in investment of Rs 44.5 crores while the Authority would earn Rs 17 crore in revenues,” Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari tweeted in Hindi. The draw was done with 10 per cent of the 2,232 applicants in attendance, who were selected on August 14, while the proceedings of the allotment process was telecast live on Facebook for others amid the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the statement.