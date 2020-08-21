Left Menu
Vodafone NZ recognised in 2020 CX Awards

Vodafone is up for ‘Best Use of Technology to Revolutionise CX’ category alongside other Australia and New Zealand innovators including Optus, nib Group, Transport for NSW, TTI and Z Energy.

21-08-2020
IBM has partnered with Vodafone NZ in a year-long project to implement this solution and is also a finalist in the ‘Best CX Partner (Technology or Advisory)’ category for this Automation work. Image Credit: Flickr

Vodafone NZ is thrilled that work to bring world-leading automation processes and robotics into its phone and internet network operations centre has been recognised in the 2020 CX Awards as offering a great customer experience outcome.

Amy Oding, Vodafone NZ, Operational Support & Automation Manager, who leads the aptly named 'Autobots Squad', explains: "Over the past year, we've been incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) and automation technologies from IBM within our customer-facing and back-end network operations to provide an enhanced experience for New Zealanders.

"We want to offer Vodafone customers seamless phone and internet connections, which in practical terms means no buffering delays or a drop in mobile service. To do this, we need to ensure our technologies are being proactively managed and any potential issues or faults are dealt with before customers realise.

"This artificial intelligence and machine learning is a combination of highly skilled engineers 'teaching' software robots to run complex analytics in a fraction of the time, which helps to continually improve network reliability while freeing up engineers to do more complex and higher-value work.

"It's great to see this customer-focused innovation recognised in these awards and we're grateful to IBM for their support in enabling this solution. We're continuing to foster our passion for future innovation by growing predictive network operations and strengthening our team's AI capabilities."

IBM has partnered with Vodafone NZ in a year-long project to implement this solution and is also a finalist in the 'Best CX Partner (Technology or Advisory)' category for this Automation work.

