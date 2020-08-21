Left Menu
Development News Edition

PSBs to need capital up to Rs 2.1 trn over next 2 yrs; govt support to continue: Moody's

According to Moody's, the sharp slowdown in India's economic growth, exacerbated by the virus outbreak, will hurt the asset quality of public sector banks (PSBs) and drive up credit costs. "We expect to see PSBs' already weak capital buffers to be depleted, with Rs 1.9 trillion - Rs 2.1 trillion (USD 25 billion - USD 28 billion) in external capital needed over the next two years to restore loss-absorbing buffers," Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer Alka Anbarasu said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 12:16 IST
PSBs to need capital up to Rs 2.1 trn over next 2 yrs; govt support to continue: Moody's

Public sector banks will need external capital of up to Rs 2.1 trillion over the next two years and the most likely source to plug this shortfall will be government support, Moody's Investors Service said on Friday. According to Moody's, the sharp slowdown in India's economic growth, exacerbated by the virus outbreak, will hurt the asset quality of public sector banks (PSBs) and drive up credit costs.

"We expect to see PSBs' already weak capital buffers to be depleted, with Rs 1.9 trillion - Rs 2.1 trillion (USD 25 billion - USD 28 billion) in external capital needed over the next two years to restore loss-absorbing buffers," Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer Alka Anbarasu said. PSBs dominate India's banking system, meaning any failure could jeopardize financial stability, Anbarasu added.

"As such, we expect government support will remain forthcoming," she said. In a report titled 'Coronavirus fallout will leave banks with capital shortages again', Moody's said asset quality will deteriorate, led by retail and small business loans.

According to Moody's, Indian economy will contract sharply in fiscal year ending March 2021 (fiscal 2020) before returning to growth, though modestly, in fiscal 2021. "As a result, formation of new non-performing loans (NPLs) will accelerate substantially, driven by the retail and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) segments.

"Although one-time loan restructuring allowed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will prevent a sudden increase in NPLs. NPLs and credit costs will increase in the next two years, hurting PSBs' already weak profitability and depleting their capitalization," it said. It said, banks will face large capital shortfalls again as credit costs rise. Of the total capital requirement amount, PSBs will need about Rs 1 trillion to build loan-loss provisions to about 70 per cent of NPLs, which will leave them with enough capacity to grow loans 8-10 per cent annually, faster than the 4 per cent in fiscal 2020.

Moody's said to maintain financial stability, government will continue to provide capital support for PSBs. Uncertainty surrounding India's economic recovery as well as the ongoing clean-up of balance sheets are making it difficult for most PSBs to raise equity capital from markets.

"This means PSBs will continue to need support from the government to plug their capital shortfalls, and we expect the government to infuse fresh funds into them as it has done in the past. "If PSBs, which dominate the banking system in India, fail to function properly in the absence of state capital support, the country will face a deepening credit crunch, hampering its economic recovery," Moody's added.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-UK retail sales surge past pre-COVID peak in July

British retail sales surged past their pre-coronavirus level in July, the first full month that shops selling non-essential goods were open since the country went into lockdown in March.Separate government borrowing data showed public debt ...

Hot Blue Jays head to Florida to face hotter Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays have finally returned home after a 10-game road swing, and they made plenty of memories along the way. The American League East club will open a week-long homestand Friday night 640 ET with a four-game set against the Tor...

Kerala HC dismisses Ramesh Chennithala's plea against collecting call records of COVID patients

The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala seeking directions to the police not to collect call detail records CDRs of COVID-19 patients and persons likely infected under quarantine. A...

HC declines PIL against power bill calculation by discoms; says approach DERC

The Delhi High Court Friday declined to entertain a PIL alleging that power distribution companies discoms here calculated bills for the lockdown months by an unjust and arbitrary method and suggested to the petitioner to first approach the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020