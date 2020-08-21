Left Menu
No load shedding expected for weekend: Eskom

Three generators were returned to service at the Lethabo, Medupi and Kusile power stations while another unit at Kusile was taken offline for repairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 21-08-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 14:08 IST
“Any significant deterioration in the generation performance may necessitate the implementation of load shedding at short notice,” said Eskom. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Following the recovery of three-generation units overnight that eased supply constraints, Eskom says no load shedding is expected for the weekend.

"While the supply constraints have eased for the rest of the weekend, Eskom would like to remind the public to continue using electricity sparingly as the aged generation infrastructure is unpredictable, unreliable and volatile," said Eskom in a statement on Friday.

Unplanned breakdowns stand at 8 750MW of capacity, adding to the 4 500MW currently out on planned maintenance.

"Any significant deterioration in the generation performance may necessitate the implementation of load shedding at short notice," said Eskom.

The power utility thanked South Africans for their assistance during the difficult week of load shedding.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

