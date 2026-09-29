UK police targeting organised crime make 17 arrests, investigate financial firms

British ‌police targeting organised ​crime said they had arrested 17 people on ‌suspicion of charges ranging from money laundering to false accounting and tax evasion as part of ‌a major operation involving 800 officers and ‌the country's financial regulator.

Following a months-long investigation, the Financial Conduct Authority is taking action against seven ⁠firms, ​and ⁠is pursuing a further 30, the police said in ⁠a statement on Tuesday. Properties in London, south ​east England and eastern England were raided in ⁠the early hours of Tuesday, and police ⁠said ​those arrested were suspected of being involved at a senior level in serious and ⁠organised crime.

The FCA said joint action was ⁠key ⁠to disrupting groups "who abuse our financial system to launder dirty money".