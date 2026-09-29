IEA member states will discuss strategic oil reserve releases if needed, Birol says

The ​International Energy Agency's ​member states ‌may discuss ​whether more strategic oil reserves could be ‌released on the market in the future, IEA head Fatih Birol said ‌on Tuesday. "We are following the ‌markets very closely, especially the product markets, diesel and others. If there is a ⁠need, ​of course, ⁠we will discuss with our member governments ⁠to take the necessary steps," he ​told reporters in Dublin ahead of ⁠a meeting of EU energy ministers.

Birol declined ⁠to ​comment on proposals hinted at by French President Emmanuel Macron ⁠and others to release more strategic reserves in ⁠a ⁠bid to lower oil prices.