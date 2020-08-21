Left Menu
Development News Edition

South African banks provide clients with voluntary relief on R537 billion loans

During the meeting, stakeholders discussed measures banks were taking to support the economy, as the country moved to level 2 of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 21-08-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 14:42 IST
South African banks provide clients with voluntary relief on R537 billion loans
In a statement issued on Thursday, National Treasury said bank CEOs reported the success of a number of initiatives undertaken by the industry to support their clients during this difficult time. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

With many businesses detrimentally affected by the COVID-19 lockdown, South African banks during this bleak period have provided their clients with voluntary relief on loans with a book value of R537 billion.

This was confirmed by the board of the Banking Association of South Africa (BASA) during a meeting with Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on Wednesday. Also in attendance was the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) Governor Lesetja Kganyago, his Deputy Kuben Naidoo, the Deputy Minister of Finance, David Masondo, and National Treasury officials.

During the meeting, stakeholders discussed measures banks were taking to support the economy, as the country moved to level 2 of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The BASA board, which represents all registered banks, is composed of bank chief executives.

In a statement issued on Thursday, National Treasury said bank CEOs reported the success of a number of initiatives undertaken by the industry to support their clients during this difficult time.

"In total, as at the end of the first week of August, banks had provided voluntary relief on loans with a book value at risk of R537 billion. This voluntary relief was in part supported by regulatory changes made by the Prudential Authority of the South African Reserve Bank," Treasury said.

The banks also provided an update on the loan guarantee scheme.

In this regard, as at 1 August, the scheme had lent R14 billion out of an initial R100 billion, benefiting almost 10 000 businesses, with another 15 000 applications still being processed by banks.

"It was noted that demand for credit is particularly low at present, largely due to the earlier voluntary assistance provided by the banks when the State of National Disaster was declared," said Treasury.

This was due to firms being reluctant to take on additional debt.

"However, the recently announced move to level 2 would support the re-opening of significant parts of the economy. With firms adjusting to the next stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is hoped that the economic recovery will strengthen and the demand for credit will improve," BASA said.

With this in mind, changes have been made to the design of the loan guarantee scheme. These include a Business Restart Loan and changes to credit assessment criteria.

Minister Mboweni said: "The banking industry's ongoing openness to discuss design improvements is particularly appreciated, and I note that many countries have adjusted the design of their respective schemes from time to time to respond to changing circumstances. We will continue to evaluate the scheme and make changes to improve it".

BASA has emphasised the need for COVID-19 economic relief measures to be complemented by structural reforms for South Africa, as proposed by the Minister of Finance to turn the corner in its economic recovery.

Ongoing engagement between the Banking Association and National Treasury would inform further design changes that may be required to ensure that more small to medium-sized enterprises use the scheme to support their recovery.

(With Inputs from )

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand HRC to hear student assault case on Sept 14

The Uttarakhand Human Rights Commission UHRC has taken cognisance of the matter where a police officer posted at the State Police Headquarters allegedly assaulted a student and said that the next hearing in the case will take place on Septe...

COVID-19 death rate in Nanded down to 3.3 per cent: Collector

Contact tracing and detection of infection among senior citizens has helped bring down the COVID-19 death rate in Maharashtras Nanded district to 3.3 per cent from 5 per cent, collector Vipin Itankar said on Friday. The district administrat...

Gadkari stresses on using modern and green technologies in road construction

Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSME Shri Nitin Gadkari has stressed upon utilising modern and green technologies in road construction all over the country. Chairing a meeting to review New Green Highways Policy Plantation a...

After Hagia Sophia, Turkey's historic Chora church also switched to mosque

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan reconverted the historic Chora church, one of Istanbuls most celebrated Byzantine buildings, into a mosque on Friday, a month after opening the famed Hagia Sophia to Muslim worship. The mediaeval Church of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020