Left Menu
Development News Edition

SBI to raise Rs 8,931 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

The committee of directors for capital raising at its meeting held today accorded its approval to allot 89,310 Basel III compliant non-convertible, taxable, redeemable, subordinated, unsecured, fully paid-up debt instruments aggregating to Rs 8,931 crore to bond subscribers on August 21, 2020, SBI said in a regulatory filing. The bonds in the nature of debentures qualifying as tier 2 capital of the bank have face value of Rs 10 lakh, bearing a coupon of 6.80 per cent payable annually for a tenor of 15 years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 16:33 IST
SBI to raise Rs 8,931 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The country's largest lender SBI on Friday said its board has approved a proposal to raise Rs 8,931 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds to investors. The committee of directors for capital raising at its meeting held today accorded its approval to allot 89,310 Basel III compliant non-convertible, taxable, redeemable, subordinated, unsecured, fully paid-up debt instruments aggregating to Rs 8,931 crore to bond subscribers on August 21, 2020, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

The bonds in the nature of debentures qualifying as tier 2 capital of the bank have face value of Rs 10 lakh, bearing a coupon of 6.80 per cent payable annually for a tenor of 15 years. State Bank of India said the bonds come with a call option after 10 years or any anniversary date thereafter to bond subscribers.

Call option means the issuer of the bonds can call back the bonds before the maturity date by paying back the principal amount to investors. Under Basel-III Capital Regulations, banks need to improve and strengthen their capital planning processes.

Basel III norms are being implemented in phases since 2013 by the domestic banks to mitigate concerns on potential stresses on asset quality and consequential impact on performance and profitability of banks. Shares of SBI closed at Rs 198.35 apiece on BSE, up 1.87 per cent from previous close.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Bayern Munich must be regarded as one of the best teams in world: Silva ahead of CL final match

Ahead of the Champions League final match against Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germains Thiago Silva hailed his opponents, saying that the German side must be regarded as one of the best teams in the world. Speaking of Bayern Munich is easy. ...

Telangana: VP Naidu expresses grief at loss of lives in fire incident at Srisailam hydroelectric plant

Vice president M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a fire incident at Srisailam hydroelectric plant in Telangana. Distressed by the loss of lives in a fire incident at Srisailam hydroelectric plant in Telan...

Yes Bank to exit mutual fund business; inks agreement for sale of subsidiaries

Yes, Bank on Friday said it will exit mutual fund business by selling its holdings in asset management and trustee subsidiaries. The bank on August 21, 2020, executed a definitive agreement for the sale of 100 percent of the equity sharehol...

EU-UK deadlock on trade talks goes on with time running out

The European Union and Britain remained deadlocked Friday in their talks on trade ties after Brexit, with EU negotiator Michel Barnier saying that any chance of a deal seemed to be slipping away. Too often this week it felt as if we were go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020