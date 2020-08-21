Zee Digital jumps to 2nd position in 2020 in ComScore ranking says CEO Rohit Chadda

In the fastest-growing internet era, Zee Digital has registered impressive growth yearly among the top Indian media publishers. Rohit Chadda, CEO of Digital Publishing at Zee Group remarked this growth as “Digital is on steroids!”As we know the Indian digital media publishing platforms have been gaining momentum and attracting more subscribers than ever before. Joining this wave, the Flagship of Zee entertainment is ruling this space with different verticals in the digital medium by having 31 websites, 20 brands in 12 languages

Talking about the topmost competitors of the Zee Digital since June 2019 until now, here are some facts and figures - Zee Digital witnessed an increase of 123% and others like India Today Group - 22%, Network18 Group - 21% and Times Internet Limited - 45%. Zee Digital accomplished this first milestone in September last year by crossing 100 million unique monthly visitors and was listed 6th in the information and News category according to ComScore India ranking. Later, in March 2020, it crossed 150 million unique visitors per month, therefore moving to the 4th position. Further, in May 2020, it moved to 3rd position by crossing 185 million unique visitors before finally ranking 2nd in the June 2020 ComScore rankings. CEO Rohit Chadda has reasons for this jump from the 9th rank to 2nd in just one year on which he shares, "The change in culture boils also down to the feeling of ownership in the company. A technology and data-driven approach to content and focusing on vernacular languages are key."He also adds his secret success mantra and says, "Startups essentially rely on the speed of execution and agility, and it is about quickly adapting to changes. A lot of startups have been able to take on corporate because of this. And this principle is what I implemented in Zee."