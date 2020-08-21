Lead School raises Rs 210 cr from Westbridge Capital, Elevar Equity

Edutech company Lead School on Friday said it has raised around Rs 210 crore in funding led by Westbridge Capital along with existing investor Elevar Equity. The company will use the funds to accelerate the development and rollout of new product offerings, increase its school network in tier-II,-III cities and hire talent across domains. "Our firm belief is that every child, irrespective of their economic background or location of birth, should have access to an excellent education. The new round of funding will help us bring more innovation and reach more students and schools," Lead School Co-founder and CEO Sumeet Mehta said

Both the previous rounds of funding were led by Elevar Equity, which remains a major stakeholder in the entity

Lead School partners with affordable private schools to offer its services. "In the last three years, we have seen rapid adoption by schools and class averages improvement from below 60 per cent to above 70 per cent. During this pandemic too, our Integrated System has enabled schools to deliver an uninterrupted learning experience for all students," Mehta said. In 2017, the company started offering its Integrated System to schools and has seen rapid adoption with more than 800 schools partnering with Lead School. It now claims to serve over 3 lakh students studying in these affordable private schools.