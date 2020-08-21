Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kharif sowing rises 9 pc to 1,062.93 lakh hectares so far

Cotton acreage went up 3.36 per cent to 127.69 lakh hectare area, from 123.54 lakh hectare area. The area under jute and mesta rose marginally to 6.97 lakh hectare area so far this kharif season, from 6.86 lakh hectare area a year ago.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 21:03 IST
Kharif sowing rises 9 pc to 1,062.93 lakh hectares so far
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere

Total area under coverage so far during this kharif (summer sown) season has risen 9 per cent to 1,062.93 lakh hectares on better monsoon, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. As on August 21, total kharif crops have been sown on 1,062.93 lakh hectare area, against 979.15 lakh hectare area during the corresponding period of last year.

"There is no impact of COVID-19 on progress of area coverage under kharif crops as on date," an official statement said. Paddy acreage has increased 12 per cent to 378.32 lakh hectares, compared with 338.65 lakh hectare area during the period under review.

The sowing area under pulses went up by 7 per cent to 132.56 lakh hectare, against 124.15 lakh hectare area. Coarse cereals acreage rose to 174.06 lakh hectare from 166.80 lakh hectare, while sowing area of oilseeds increased 14 per cent to 191.14 lakh hectare area from 167.53 lakh hectare area.

The area under sugarcane increased marginally to 52.19 lakh hectare area, from 51.62 lakh hectare area. Cotton acreage went up 3.36 per cent to 127.69 lakh hectare area, from 123.54 lakh hectare area.

The area under jute and mesta rose marginally to 6.97 lakh hectare area so far this kharif season, from 6.86 lakh hectare area a year ago. As on August 20, the actual rainfall received in the country is 663 mm as against normal of 628.3 mm, which is a departure of 6 per cent during the period from June 1 to August 20, the statement said.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. postmaster promises timely election mail, "dramatic" changes after

U.S. Postmaster Louis DeJoy on Friday told lawmakers the Postal Service would deliver ballots securely and on time in the November presidential election, but indicated he would pursue dramatic operational changes after that date. DeJoy face...

Malta police question former prime minister over journalist murder

Maltas former prime minister Joseph Muscat was questioned by police on Friday afternoon about testimony given to officers by the suspected mastermind in the murder of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, businessman Yorgen Fen...

Report: Stidham hurts hip, Newton drawing raves

Cam Newton could take control of the quarterback chase in New England due to a hip injury suffered by his primary competition, Jarrett Stidham. Stidham, a second-year pro vying to start with Tom Brady moved on to Tampa Bay, suffered a hip i...

DGCA starts safety audit of airports, airlines in country

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA has started safety audit of airports affected by the monsoons and of airlines in a phased manner, beginning with Air India and SpiceJet.In the wake of the plane crash in Kozhikode, DGCA has sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020