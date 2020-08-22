Left Menu
Development News Edition

Most engineers utilised lockdown period to upskill to be future ready: Survey

The survey revealed that the trend can be accredited to the experiential learning model and upskilling programmes that allow learners to seek live help from industry experts while they hone their skills leveraging online platforms. About 37 per cent prefer recorded classes for their ease of accessibility from anywhere, anytime while offline mode has least takers as only 21 per cent choose an offline classroom-based learning model, it added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-08-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 18:34 IST
Most engineers utilised lockdown period to upskill to be future ready: Survey

A majority of engineering graduates interviewed have leveraged the extra time at home due to the coronavirus-related lockdown in online upskilling programmes that would solidify their resume, according to a survey. Though the lockdown had shuttered onsite operations for most learning organisations, it opened new avenues for the digital ones with 94 per cent saying they have considered learning a new skill during this period to leverage extra time at home that will solidify their resume to sail through the new normal, according to the IP-driven incubation lab, BridgeLabz, survey. The survey is based on online interviews of over 1,100 engineering graduates during August 10-14 across the country.

BridgeLabz was set up to bridge the skill-gap among the existing talent pool of engineers by making them job-ready through experiential learning and focused mentorship. Digitisation has emerged as the fourth industrial revolution enabling continuous learning and remote working and is on the verge to redefine the role of upskilling in future-proofing aspirants against market downturns. A majority of students side with the online medium for its ability to provide quick answers and convenience of access when it comes to preferential mode of learning, the survey revealed. About 42 per cent of freshers find live sessions with mentors best for on-the-spot query resolution, while 21 per cent find offline classroom-based training to be a viable learning option. The survey revealed that the trend can be accredited to the experiential learning model and upskilling programmes that allow learners to seek live help from industry experts while they hone their skills leveraging online platforms.

About 37 per cent prefer recorded classes for their ease of accessibility from anywhere, anytime while offline mode has least takers as only 21 per cent choose an offline classroom-based learning model, it added. The digital disruption is not only affecting the learning preferences but also the working landscape, the survey opined. A whopping 72 per cent of users want to work remotely as opposed to 28 per cent who wish to work from the office, it found. Besides, the engineering graduates seek more stability with their job profiles owing to the current volatility in the employment market, the survey revealed. When asked about the kind of job roles, 90 per cent of the respondents said they prefer a regular, full-time job. Part-time jobs are no longer popular with coders any more, with only 10 per cent of coders saying they might opt for a freelancing job amidst the current scenario. "It is good to see that coders are utilising their time at home to develop new skills. This will eventually help them stand out from the rest of the crowd who don't possess the talent critical for the new normal. It is also interesting to see that they are more focused on getting a permanent job to strengthen their position in future. Their approach is increasingly becoming futuristic and it puts the onus on upskilling platforms to provide for the same,” BridgeLabz Founder Narayan Mahadevan added.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Renovation of Amirthakadeshwara temple begins

The Dharmapuram Adheenam Mutt on Saturday commenced renovation of the Lord Amirthakadeshwaratemple at Thirukkadaiyur in Nagapattinam district. Built during the Chola era in the 10th century, the temple is being renovated after 23 years.Head...

1 Army personnel dead, 3 injured as Army truck overturns in Rajasthan

One Army personnel died while three suffered injuries after the Army truck they were travelling in overturned in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan on Saturday. The injured Army personnel have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.The truck over...

UP police on alert following ISIS operative's arrest in Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthy sounded an alert in the state on Saturday following the arrest of an alleged ISIS operative in Delhi. The DGP asked all police officers, especially those in field postings,...

Death toll in Air India Express flight crash rises to 20

Eds Upgrades, changes headline, minor edits Kozhikode, Aug 22 PTI A 53-year-old man, injured in the Air India Express plane crash here on August 7, died at a hospital on Saturday, taking the toll in the mishap to 20. V Ibrahim from Way...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020