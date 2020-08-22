Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil seizes 70,000 tonnes of illegally mined manganese

Brazil has seized 70,000 tonnes of illegally mined manganese that four companies were preparing to ship to China from a northern port and confiscated the ore valued at 60 million reais ($10 million), the country's mining regulator said. The National Mining Agency (ANM) said the seizure took place on Friday at Porto de Vila do Conde close to the city of Belem in northern Pará state.

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 23:11 IST
Brazil seizes 70,000 tonnes of illegally mined manganese
The National Mining Agency (ANM) said the seizure took place on Friday at Porto de Vila do Conde close to the city of Belem in northern Pará state. Image Credit: Flickr

Brazil has seized 70,000 tonnes of illegally mined manganese that four companies were preparing to ship to China from a northern port and confiscated the ore valued at 60 million reais ($10 million), the country's mining regulator said.

The National Mining Agency (ANM) said the seizure took place on Friday at Porto de Vila do Conde close to the city of Belem in northern Pará state. The regulator named the four companies as Sigma Extração de Metais, Timbro Comércio Exterior, RMB Manganês and Chinvest Comércio Importação e Exportação and said they had no authorization to extract the manganese in southern Pará.

The manganese piled at the port will be auctioned and the companies have taken to court, ANM said. Manganese is usually found in combination with iron ore and is used to improve stainless steel. Brazil is a major producer and most of its ore is sold to China. ($1 = 5.6193 reais)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Raptors look to finish sweep of Nets

The Toronto Raptors have a 3-0 lead in a playoff series for the first time in their 25-year history and appear ready to complete a four-game sweep of the undermanned Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night. The Raptors dominated the Nets 117-92 Frida...

J&K ACB books former employee of Food, Civil Supplies and Public Distribution dept

Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Saturday booked a former worker of Food, Civil Supplies and Public Distribution department for allegedly accumulating assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, a spokesperson sai...

Marco forecast to become hurricane as governors urge residents to take precautions

Marco, one of two tropical storms headed for the U.S. Gulf Coast, was forecast to strengthen into a hurricane later on Saturday as coastal governors urged residents to prepare for the unprecedented weather event amid the COVID-19 pandemic.T...

US WeChat users sue Trump over order banning messaging app

Some US-based users of WeChat are suing President Donald Trump in a bid to block an executive order that they say would effectively bar access in the U.S. to the hugely popular Chinese messaging app. The complaint, filed Friday in San Franc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020