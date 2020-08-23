Left Menu
Focused on sustaining operational, financial performance in near-term: Jubilant Life Sciences

Drug firm Jubilant Life Sciences is focused on sustaining its operational and financial performance in the near-term in the current scenario unleashed by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to its latest annual report.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 13:32 IST
Drug firm Jubilant Life Sciences is focused on sustaining its operational and financial performance in the near-term in the current scenario unleashed by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to its latest annual report. The company posted a total revenue from operations of Rs 9,154.4 crore in FY20, up 0.5 per cent year-on-year, with international revenue of Rs 7,124 crore contributing 78 per cent to the total revenue, its annual report for fiscal year 2019-20 said.

"The company, in the near-term, is focused on sustaining its operational and financial performance in the current uncertain scenario unleashed by the COVID-19 pandemic, with medium-term focus at ensuring sustainable growth across our various businesses," the company's chairman Shyam S Bhartia and co-chairman and managing director Hari S Bhartia said in their message to shareholders. To tide over the COVID-19 pandemic led crisis, the company in the near-term is deferring its major capex plans, without sacrificing growth, until the business environment stabilises, they said.

The company is focused on generating healthy operating cash flows to further reduce debt levels, the message said. "We continue to stay focused on our strategy of being closer to the customer and of further strengthening our leadership position in defined businesses," it added.

The company's diversified businesses are segmented in three major verticals namely pharmaceuticals, life science ingredients and drug discovery and development solutions, the report said..

