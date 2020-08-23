Left Menu
Development News Edition

Milk Mantra in talks to acquire dairy plant in Kolkata, set up curd plant in Odisha

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Dairy firm Milk Mantra is planning to acquire a plant in Kolkata and set up a new plant for curd at its existing facility in Odisha at an estimated investment of around Rs 70 crore as part of its strategy to expand business, a top company official has said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 17:16 IST
Milk Mantra in talks to acquire dairy plant in Kolkata, set up curd plant in Odisha

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Dairy firm Milk Mantra is planning to acquire a plant in Kolkata and set up a new plant for curd at its existing facility in Odisha at an estimated investment of around Rs 70 crore as part of its strategy to expand business, a top company official has said. In an interview with PTI, its founder Srikumar Misra said the company is in discussion with a few players to acquire a dairy plant in Kolkata. At present, the company has two dairy plants at Puri and Sambalpur in Odisha with a processing capacity of 3 lakh litres per day. It sells around one lakh litres of pouched milk per day in the state under Milky Moo brand. The dairy products like curd and paneer are also sold in neighbouring West Bengal, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh states. "We are looking to expand presence in new markets in eastern states. We are in talks with few dairy owners to acquire an existing plant with up to 1 lakh litre processing capacity," Misra told PTI. The total investment in acquiring the plant and then modernising with state of the art equipments is estimated at around Rs 40 crore, he said.

That apart, Misra said, Milk Mantra will set up a curd manufacturing plant at its existing factory in Odisha at an investment of Rs 30 crore. On funding, he said the company has raised around Rs 250 crore so far as equity and debt, which includes USD 10 million or Rs 75 crore from the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) as structured debt. Asked about the turnover, Misra said the company's revenue grew to Rs 226 crore last fiscal from Rs 200 crore in the previous year. About 70 per cent of revenue came from fresh cow milk, which it sells at a premium rate of Rs 50 per litre.

"Our focus is on first making the company profitable instead of growing revenue," he said. Milk Mantra has also introduced milk shakes and dairy desserts in the market. On the outlook for this fiscal, Misra said the business has been impacted due to COVID-19 but the same would get compensated in the second half of this fiscal year.

"Overall, we see similar revenue number or marginal growth in this financial year," he said. Misra noted that the company did not reduce the price it pays to farmers for milk procurement.

"We are a new-age Indian dairy startup and our vision since inception was to solve the problem of trust deficit between consumers and food in India's large USD 50 billion dairy industry," Misra said. Milk Mantra was founded in August 2009 by the former director of Tetley Srikumar Misra along with Rashima Misra and started operations in 2012. Its milk sourcing network has grown to over 60,000 farmers. Milk Mantra has raised venture capital funding from investors like Eight Roads (previously Fidelity Growth Partners), Neev Fund, and Aavishkar VC.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AIADMK top leader Panneerselvam says functionaries should be

AIADMK top leader and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Sunday asserted that he expected office-bearers to be loyal to the party alone and not him. Against the backdrop of a recent debate over the Chief Ministerial candidate for the ...

59 coronavirus deaths, 5,325 new cases in UP

Fifty-nine people succumbed to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, raising the death toll caused by the disease to 2,926 while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told authorities to pay more attention in four districts with high caseloads, a s...

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO ARAMCO ANNOUNCES CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT ORGANIZATION ANNOUNCED ESTABLISHMENT OF AN INTEGRATED CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT ORGANIZATION TO OPTIMIZE COMPANYS PORTFOLIO CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT IS MANDATED TO CREATE VALUE, ASSESS EX...

Tagore came to Bolpur from elsewhere to set up Visva Bharati: VC after Mamata's 'outsider' remark

Amid the ongoing row at Visva Bharati over Poush Mela ground fencing, Vice-Chancellor Prof Bidyut Chakraborty, who has often been accused of bringing in outsiders to defend his decisions, on Sunday said Rabindranath Tagore had also come to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020