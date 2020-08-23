Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prepared to resume operations whenever directed by govt: DMRC

The statement from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) came on a day Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said metro train services in Delhi should be resumed on a trial basis as the COVID-19 situation was improving in the city, and hoped the Centre would soon take a decision on it. "The DMRC shall be prepared to commence operations whenever directed by the government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 23:02 IST
Prepared to resume operations whenever directed by govt: DMRC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Metro shall be prepared to resume operations whenever directed by the government, the DMRC said on Sunday. The statement from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) came on a day Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said metro train services in Delhi should be resumed on a trial basis as the COVID-19 situation was improving in the city, and hoped the Centre would soon take a decision on it.

"The DMRC shall be prepared to commence operations whenever directed by the government. All necessary guidelines in place to combat the spread of COVID-19 shall be implemented, and all efforts shall be made to make travel safe for our valued commuters," DMRC Executive Director Anuj Dayal was quoted as saying in a statement. According to sources, the Delhi Metro has suffered loss of nearly Rs 1,300 crore since the closure of services since late March due to COVID-19 situation.

The Delhi Metro has been closed since March 22 when the Janata Curfew was imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and subsequently the nation-wide lockdown. While the economy has slowly opened up in phase-wise manner in the unlock period since June, the DMRC has not received a nod from the Centre to resume operations.

Meanwhile, from thermal scanners to test temperature of commuters to stickers on social distancing norms pasted on seats and platform floors, Delhi Metro has been preparing to handle commuters as per safety guidelines, whenever the services are ordered to be resumed. On regular days, the average daily ridership of DMRC is over 26 lakh.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Taylor Swift donates $30,000 to student's UK college fund; Israel opens floating cinema and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Meghalaya governor Tathagata Roy seeks to rejoin BJP in a couple of days

Former Meghalaya governor Tathagata Roy, who has expressed his desire to return to active politics in West Bengal, on Sunday said that he wants to rejoin the BJP within a couple of days. Roy, a former West Bengal BJP president, had earlier ...

6 dead, 10 missing as flooding hits Turkey's Black Sea coast

Flooding caused by heavy rains has killed six people along Turkeys Black Sea coast and left 10 others missing, including some rescue workers, officials said on Sunday. Television footage showed vehicles and debris being swept away by floods...

Belarusian protesters, defying army, flood Minsk

Tens of thousands of protesters demanding Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko step down defied a warning from the military on Sunday and flooded into Minsk, briefly gathering near the presidents residence, before dispersing peacefully. T...

Israel's Netanyahu accepts compromise, avoids election

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday that he has accepted a proposal to extend budget negotiations, preventing the government from collapsing and plunging the country into a new election. In a nationally televised a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020