AAPA welcomes Singapore's initiative to reopen air travel corridors

The Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) on Monday applauded the Singapore government's efforts to restart air travel in a safe yet progressive way.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 24-08-2020 11:04 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 10:41 IST
The COVID-19 pandemic has battered aviation and travel industry worldwide since March.. Image Credit: ANI

The Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) on Monday applauded the Singapore government's efforts to restart air travel in a safe yet progressive way. "Singapore's unilateral opening of its borders to travelers from Brunei and New Zealand is a very important step in the right direction," said AAPA Director-General Subhas Menon.

"Adopting a testing regime without onerous quarantine requirements sets a standard worth emulating in facilitating air travel and economic recovery in the region," he said. "Asia Pacific airlines are committed to working closely with governments across the region to explore further initiatives to reopen international air travel corridors, based on objective risk assessments in conjunction with the relevant public health authorities," added Menon.

The COVID-19 pandemic has battered the aviation and travel industry worldwide since March. From September 1, some travelers coming to Singapore from Brunei and New Zealand will not be required to serve a stay-home notice but will take a COVID-19 test upon arrival instead.

At the same time, Singapore will update its travel advisory for people who want to visit these countries. Under the current advisory, residents are advised to defer all travel abroad, except for essential business and official travel under green-lane and fast-lane arrangements.

