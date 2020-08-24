Wabag wins prestigious Global Water Award for project in Chennai

Water technology major Va Tech Wabag has won the prestigious Global Water Award for its 45 million litres a day tertiary treatment reverse osmosis (TTRO) plant at Koyambedu in Chennai. The plant bagged the distinction award under 'wastewater project of the year' category.

The TTRO plant is one of the largest and technologically most advanced water reuse plants in India designed and built by a consortium comprising Wabag and IDE Technologies for Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board. "The project marks a decisive step in the direction of municipal water recycling, thereby promoting an alternative and viable model for urban water governance," the company said in a statement on Monday.

The plant makes Chennai the first Indian city to reuse more than 20 per cent of its treated wastewater. "The project will boost Chennai's water resilience and sustainability in the wake of the city's ongoing struggles with drought and water scarcity. The treated water from the plant caters to water requirements of the industrial hub in south Chennai," said Wabag.

Wabag is currently involved in more than 65 operations and maintenance contracts globally. The group has a workforce of over 1,600 and offices in more than 20 countries. Since 1995, Wabag has completed over 900 water and wastewater plants worldwide. (ANI)