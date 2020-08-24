Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pharma cos to lose pandemic-induced pricing power in Q2 as economies reopen: Report

"We do not expect domestic pharma companies to sustain the healthy operating performance reported in Q1 because with global unlocking, both operational expenses and active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) prices will normalise, leading to lower margins, the report said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-08-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 15:11 IST
Pharma cos to lose pandemic-induced pricing power in Q2 as economies reopen: Report
Represetative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pharma companies are unlikely to sustain the healthy operating performance reported in the first quarter as they will lose the margins booked during the global lockdowns, says a report. The pharma companies cumulatively saw their pre-tax margins rising by 306 basis points (bps) on an annualised basis and 551 bps sequentially in the first quarter due to better prices and lower expenses both due to the lockdowns, according to a report by India Ratings on Monday.

The US is the single largest market for the domestic companies with 36 per cent of the revenue share followed by the domestic market at 31 per cent. While 16 per cent of their revenue comes from active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). "We do not expect domestic pharma companies to sustain the healthy operating performance reported in Q1 because with global unlocking, both operational expenses and active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) prices will normalise, leading to lower margins, the report said. The healthy performance in Q1 is due to the strong revenue growth in the API business and lower operating expenses. The API business revenue grew 31 per cent annually and 18 per cent sequentially in Q1, as demand from global and domestic formulation players remained robust, which helped their pricing power, the report noted.

The restricted movement of medical representatives and other cost savings due to the lockdown saw operating expenses declining 8 per cent y-o-y and 19 per cent q-o-q in the quarter, which boosted bottomline . Strong numbers are in spite of the export-led domestic players seeing muted performance in their key markets of the US and other Western market wherein their q-o-q revenue declined in Q1. The US business was hit by channel filling in Q4 of FY20 and patients staying away from hospitals and clinics due to the pandemic resulting in q-o-q decline in revenue. Also, their domestic business was hit due to a sharp decline in the acute therapy portfolio while the chronic segment continued to see moderate growth, led by a continued demand for cardiac and anti-diabetic products. The report sees a likely moderation in API business growth rates, which was high in Q1 because of exports. Domestic API players benefited from the focus on supply chain continuity for customers and better inventory management in view of supply disruptions from China and the run up in the prices. There was an element of channel stocking as well, supporting growth, the report noted.

"As the global economies reopen, procurement strategies are now gradually being recalibrated and are looking at gradually diversifying their procurement sources away from China or seeking alternative sources," the report said. Another plus point is that the price sensitivity among formulation players is coming down as they ensure availability over price in view of the threat of supply chain disruptions. "While these factors will play out over the medium to long-term, we expect growth in API business to taper off in the near-term as companies normalise their buying patterns. We also expect the price correction to play a role, as the sudden demand has spiked prices of some APIs and this will is likely to be normalised now," the report said. Another reason for lower margins going forward is the rise in expenses which was down in Q1. Decline in operating expenses was primarily due to a 19 per cent q-o-q decline in selling expenses. These were lower in Q1 due to the curtailed travel costs and promotional expenses amidst the lockdown. PTI BEN MKJ MKJ

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Meet India’s most desirable dudes

Heres unveiling the Times 50 Most Desirable Men 2019 list. India has voted and made their choice. The coveted list boasts of men under 40 across various fields and industries, and the ranking is based on votes cast in an online poll www.toi...

FOCUS-Delta doubles cabin cleaners in 'pit stop' revamp, buys kits to test for germs

Delta Air Lines has doubled its staffing to handle revamped pre-flight pit stops for deeper cleaning and wants to ensure that tray tables and restroom door handles are germ-free with a new testing process, an executive told Reuters.Airlines...

Digital attacks raise fears over press freedoms in Indonesia

A spate of hacking attacks on Indonesian media that published articles critical of the governments response to the coronavirus has raised concerns over press freedom, the countrys leading journalists association said on Monday.At least four...

Siemens Gamesa RE launches social impact projects to fight against COVID-19

The company has put in place several social responsibility programs to fight the consequences of the COVID-19 crisis A sum of 350,000 was dedicated to African countries severely impacted by COVID-19 The initiatives included mainly food and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020