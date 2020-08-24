Left Menu
Triller appoints former TikTok exec Raj Mishra as India Head of Operations

The app, with over 250 million downloads worldwide, will explore strategic associations with key Indian partners and influencers - evident from all the artists and digital celebrities that they have currently onboarded the platform, the statement said. Mishra spearheaded the transition from Musical.ly to TikTok, and was instrumental in driving growth, liaising with business partners and the creator community in India, and identifying and incubating talent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 15:23 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

US-based photo and video sharing app Triller on Monday said it has appointed former TikTok executive Raj Mishra as its Country Manager and Head of Operations for India. Mishra's specialisations include driving aggressive strategies for sales and marketing, business growth and P&L (profit and loss) management for brands that aim for success in the ever-evolving social media landscape in India, a statement said.

In his new role at Triller, he will be leading and furthering the development of its products, operations, and overall business goals, it added. The app, with over 250 million downloads worldwide, will explore strategic associations with key Indian partners and influencers - evident from all the artists and digital celebrities that they have currently onboarded the platform, the statement said.

Mishra spearheaded the transition from Musical.ly to TikTok, and was instrumental in driving growth, liaising with business partners and the creator community in India, and identifying and incubating talent. In 2019, he took up a new role within Bytedance & spearheaded strategy for Helo. "We are thrilled to have Raj join our team and head the India operations. His valuable experience of working in the creators' app space in India is a definite advantage for us and we are keen to explore his expertise to help us scale heights in the Indian ecosystem," Triller CEO Mike Lu said.

On his move to Triller, Mishra said the opportunity that Triller offers to artists is incredible and the significant milestones that the app has managed to make in such a short period with zero marketing spends, indicate its massive growth potential in India. "With the world's second-largest internet market consumer base, India's artists and creators have found a safe space for creative expression in Triller and a democratic stage to reach out to a global audience.

"...My key purpose is to provide value to the community by strategically driving Triller as the go-to platform for millions to showcase and distribute their talent derivatives while building their social currencies," he added. Triller has over 100 employees in the country.

