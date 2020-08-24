Left Menu
"The system of parallel acceptance of the client securities by way of title transfer shall be available only up to August 31, 2020, and no further extension shall be granted," Sebi had said. Under the new margin pledge system, shares lying in the investor's account would be pledged to the trading member and in turn to the clearing members and clearing corporation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 16:24 IST
CDSL reduces margin pledge, repledge transaction fee

Leading depository CDSL on Monday said it has slashed transaction charges up to 91 per cent for margin pledge and repledge. The decision was taken after receiving representations from the broking community and investors, seeking to consider a lower rate revision specifically for margin pledge and repledge transactions, CDSL MD and CEO Nehal Vora said in a statement.

Accordingly, in the interest of market development and investors, the depository has decided to reduce the charges substantially and levy a charge of Rs 5 for margin pledge or margin unpledge involving the end investor, he added. Besides, it has decided to levy a charge of only Re 1 for each margin repledge or unpledge of margin repledge.

The changes in tariff have been also duly notified with markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). At present, Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) charges Rs 12 for each pledge and unpledge set-up.

The new mechanism of pledge and repledge took effect from August 1.  Besides, Sebi allowed trading members or clearing members to accept client securities as collateral by way of title transfer into the client collateral account as per the present system till August 31. "The system of parallel acceptance of the client securities by way of title transfer shall be available only up to August 31, 2020, and no further extension shall be granted," Sebi had said.

Under the new margin pledge system, shares lying in the investor's account would be pledged to the trading member and in turn to the clearing members and clearing corporation. This system will ensure that there would not be any need to transfer the securities from the investors' account to the trading members or clearing members for purpose of pledging it with the clearing corporation for margins.

