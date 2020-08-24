Marriott International launches Specially Curated Staycation packages in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): Marriott International brings a selection of handpicked staycation offers across their hotels in India. Guests can book now and indulge in a peaceful getaway until 31 st December 2020. Within comfortable driving distance to an address in the heart of one's own city or a domestic destination of their choice, guests have the pleasure of choosing from a host of curated experiences, within the hotel. Ensuring maximum flexibility and savings, guest packages will be tailor-made, to each unique holiday need & preference. These staycations, packed with entertainment and fun come with the added benefits of a complimentary pickup & drop, room upgrade on the check-in and free stay for kids. That's not all, select hotels will also let their guests indulge in special evenings curated by Marriott's chefs or avail of in-room movie experiences, topped with snacks & beverages. Marriott Bonvoy members will get to earn additional points during their stay, second night onwards. There is something for everyone.

Details of the offer: Guest can book their stay via Staycaywithmarriott.com

Guests can avail the below inclusions at their favourite hotel*: Upgrade to a higher category room

Breakfast included Kids up to 12 years stay & dine for free

Complimentary pick-up & drop Choice of bottle of wine & a cake

On request special evening celebrations by chefs In-room movie experiences with snacks & beverages

Booking period: Until 30th October, 2020 Stay dates: Valid till 31st December, 2020

In recognition of the current scenario, guests can request for contact-less room check-in along with the convenience of paying digitally. Marriott International believes foremost in the health and safety of every guest and has in place enhanced hygiene & sanitization practices across all their hotels. They look forward to welcoming their prestigious guests back. Log onto www.staycaywithmarriott.com and discover a new way to travel

*Terms and conditions apply This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)