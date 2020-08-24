Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shilpa Medicare forays into OTC segment

Drug firm Shilpa Medicare on Monday said it has forayed into over-the-counter (OTC) segment with the launch of ready-to-drink green tea films. The green tea film was launched after doing rigorous research and development of the green tea market, which is expected to grow USD 3,515 million worldwide by the end of 2021, Shilpa Medicare said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 17:10 IST
Shilpa Medicare forays into OTC segment
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Drug firm Shilpa Medicare on Monday said it has forayed into over-the-counter (OTC) segment with the launch of ready-to-drink green tea films. The green tea film was launched after doing rigorous research and development of the green tea market, which is expected to grow USD 3,515 million worldwide by the end of 2021, Shilpa Medicare said in a statement. The company's green tea films completely dissolve in water with no loss of nutrients, aroma, essential oils, flavor and provide accurate dose as per the label claims whereby providing the benefits of green tea, it added.

"Shilpa Medicare Ltd has made a foray into the OTC segment with the pan-India launch of Shilpa Green T films...," Shilpa Medicare MD Vishnukant Chaturbhuj Bhutada said. Shares of Shilpa Medicare closed at Rs 596.15 per scrip on BSE, up 2.02 percent over the previous close.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Main Canadian opposition party picks new leader to challenge PM Trudeau

Canadas main opposition Conservative Party on Monday elected Erin OToole, a former cabinet minister and armed forces veteran, to be its new leader and the primary challenger to Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. OToole replaces Andrew S...

Entertainment News Roundup: German scientists stage concert experiment and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Box Office Russell Crowes Unhinged off to decent start as U.S. theaters slowly reopenAfter months-long cinema closures, the U.S. box office has opened to the most significant degre...

SMAARC Hosts a Virtual Panel Discussion on 'Adopting the Manufacturing's New Normal'

Bengaluru Karnataka India, Aug 24 ANINewsVoir The Smart Manufacturing with AI, AR and Robotics Consortium SMAARC hosted a virtual panel discussion with experts in technology, automation and business processes to discuss the changing trends ...

SC refuses to entertain plea on razing of religious structures along with secretariat at Hyderabad

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to the Centre and the Telangana government to reconstruct the religious structures which have been razed during the demolition of the old Secretariat building in Hy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020