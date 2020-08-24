Shilpa Medicare forays into OTC segment

Drug firm Shilpa Medicare on Monday said it has forayed into over-the-counter (OTC) segment with the launch of ready-to-drink green tea films. The green tea film was launched after doing rigorous research and development of the green tea market, which is expected to grow USD 3,515 million worldwide by the end of 2021, Shilpa Medicare said in a statement. The company's green tea films completely dissolve in water with no loss of nutrients, aroma, essential oils, flavor and provide accurate dose as per the label claims whereby providing the benefits of green tea, it added.

"Shilpa Medicare Ltd has made a foray into the OTC segment with the pan-India launch of Shilpa Green T films...," Shilpa Medicare MD Vishnukant Chaturbhuj Bhutada said. Shares of Shilpa Medicare closed at Rs 596.15 per scrip on BSE, up 2.02 percent over the previous close.